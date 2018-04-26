Celebrities React to Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Photo credit : Carrie Devorah / WENN / Cover Images
April 26, 2018 - 15:03 PM Celebrity
On Thursday afternoon, Bill Cosby was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault against Toronto woman Andrea Constand. The 80-year-old comedian now faces up to ten years for each of the three counts of drugging and raping Constand in his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The first trial against Cosby ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial's jury deliberated for just 14 hours before reaching their decision. According to The Hollywood Reporter, after the guilty verdict was read and jurors left the courtroom, Cosby launched an expletive-ridden tirade and called the District Attorney an "asshole."

Celebrities were quick to jump on social media to express their opinion on the verdict. See their reactions below:
 
 
 
 
 
 
  

