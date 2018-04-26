Celebrities React to Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict

Time’s Up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. X marks the spot where the source of pain, shame and anguish for so many women has been caused. X marks the spot of what we will not tolerate anymore. X marks the spot where justice has been served. Where true healing can begin. X marks the spot, unforgotten and never forgiven. #TimesUp

A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Apr 26, 2018 at 11:33am PDT