Celebrities React to Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict
The first trial against Cosby ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial's jury deliberated for just 14 hours before reaching their decision. According to The Hollywood Reporter, after the guilty verdict was read and jurors left the courtroom, Cosby launched an expletive-ridden tirade and called the District Attorney an "asshole."
Celebrities were quick to jump on social media to express their opinion on the verdict. See their reactions below:
I hope Cosby’s victims feel there was some justice done today. What he did was unforgivable. I wonder if he will show any remorse at sentencing and if his other victims will get a chance to speak. https://t.co/9R7G3nJLR1— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 26, 2018
— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 26, 2018
Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given.#BillCosby
— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) April 26, 2018
Unbelievably amazing news!!!!! https://t.co/Z6yEcLT9fC
Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018
So many years have been packed into this week. No more please, brain hurts.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018
Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018
I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018
In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace.— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018
Believe the women https://t.co/DPOLCKCYUE— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018
Wishing Bill Cosby a long life!— Joshua Malina (@JoshMalina) April 26, 2018
Enjoy that prison cell, Bill.— roxane gay (@rgay) April 26, 2018
The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018
Time’s Up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. X marks the spot where the source of pain, shame and anguish for so many women has been caused. X marks the spot of what we will not tolerate anymore. X marks the spot where justice has been served. Where true healing can begin. X marks the spot, unforgotten and never forgiven. #TimesUp
guilty #guilty pic.twitter.com/fMOwZOPa5u— ROSIE (@Rosie) April 26, 2018
GUILLLLTTTYYYYYYYY https://t.co/ldMRp1dRM7— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 26, 2018