The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Ryan Reynolds and Celine Dion Just Made The Greatest Canadian Music Video Ever

May 3, 2018 - 18:06 PM Music
It was the Canadian collaboration we never knew we needed: Celine Dion and Ryan Reynolds teamed up for the music video for “Ashes,” the theme song for Deadpool 2.

The video, which debuted on Good Morning America, features Dion singing a heartwrenching ballad, with all her usual beloved dramatics. But the twist comes in the form of a Deadpool-costumed dancer and Reynolds' cameo at the end.

"Celine! That was amazing!" Ryan as Deadpool enthuses. "That was the most beautiful performance I've ever seen in my life! We have to do it again. It's too good. This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic. You're at, like, an 11, we need to get you down to a 5. Five-and-a-half tops. Just phone it in."

"Listen, This thing only goes to 11," Dion responds. "So beat it, Spiderman!"

Watch the video below. Deadpool 2 hits theatres on May 18.
 

 

