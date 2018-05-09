See Donald Glover as Lando in New Solo Clip
Donald Glover is having a week, y’all! He is coming off a well-reviewed stint on SNL, the music video for his new song “This Is America” has already racked up over 50 million views, and now he’s stealing the show in a new clip for Solo: A Star Wars Story.
In the clip, Glover’s Lando character meets Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo for the first time while gambling.
In another new clip, Chewie learns a lesson about playing Holochess with Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) aboard the Millennium Falcon.
Harrelson also debuted another clip on Jimmy Kimmel Live, in which Beckett and Val (Thandie Newton) pretend to be Imperial soldiers to steal equipment during an Imperial assault on what looks to be Mimban (from the Star Wards Expanded Universe).
The film, which also stars Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany, opens in theatres on May 25, 2018.
