Is Your Fave TV Show Cancelled?

Photo credit : Fox/Universal
Is Your Fave TV Show Cancelled?
May 14, 2018 - 18:06 PM TV

With the axing of popular TV shows like Lucifer, Scorpion and Designated Survivor, NBC's last-minute save of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Lethal Weapon replacing its lead actor, it’s been a wild few days in TV. Did your favourite TV show make the cut for a return next year, or is it floating up to the small screen in the sky?

Check out where network shows currently stand:

ABC

Renewed:
-American Housewife
-Agents of Shield
-black-ish
-Child Support
-For the People
-Fresh Off the Boat
-The Goldbergs
-The Good Doctor
-Grey’s Anatomy
-How to Get Away With Murder
-Modern Family
-Roseanne 
-Speechless
-Splitting Up Together
-Station 19
 
Cancelled:
-Alex Inc.
-The Crossing
-Deception
-Designated Survivor
-Kevin Saves the World
-Marvel’s Inhumans
-The Mayor
-The Middle
-Once Upon a Time
-Quantico
-Scandal
-Ten Days in the Valley
 
NBC
 
Renewed:
-A.P. Bio
-The Blacklist
-Blindspot
-Brooklyn Nine-Nine
-Chicago Fire
-Chicago Med
-Chicago P.D.
-The Good Place
-Law & Order: SVU
-Marlon
-Midnight, Texas
-Superstore
-This Is Us
-Trial & Error
-Will & Grace
 
Cancelled:
-The Brave
-Great News
-The Night Shift
-Rise
-Shades of Blue
-Taken
 
Still Waiting:
-Champions
-Law & Order
-Timeless
 

FOX

Renewed:
-9-1-1
-Bob’s Burgers
-Empire
-Family Guy
-The Gifted
-Last Man Standing
-Lethal Weapon (with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne Crawford)
-The Orville
-The Resident
-The Simpsons
-Star
-Prison Break
-Gotham

Canceled:
-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moving to NBC)
-The Exorcist
-The Last Man on Earth
-Lucifer
-The Mick
-New Girl
-Shots Fired
-The X-Files

Still Waiting:
-Ghosted
-LA to Vegas


CBS

Renewed:
-The Big Bang Theory
-Blue Bloods
-Bull
-Elementary
-Hawaii Five-0
-Instinct
-Life in Pieces
-MacGyver
-Madam Secretary
-Man With a Plan
-Mom
-NCIS
-NCIS: Los Angeles
-NCIS: New Orleans
-Ransom
-Salvation
-SEAL Team
-S.W.A.T.
-Young Sheldon

Canceled:
-9JKL
-Kevin Can Wait
-Living Biblically
-Me, Myself & I
-Scorpion
-Superior Donuts
-Wisdom of the Crowd
-Zoo

Still Waiting:
-Code Black


CW

Renewed:
-The 100
-Arrow
-Black Lightning
-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
-Dynasty
-The Flash
-iZombie
-Jane the Virgin
-Legends of Tomorrow
-Supergirl
-Supernatural

Canceled:
-Life Sentence
-The Originals
-Valour



 

