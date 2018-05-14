Is Your Fave TV Show Cancelled?



With the axing of popular TV shows like Lucifer, Scorpion and Designated Survivor, NBC's last-minute save of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Lethal Weapon replacing its lead actor, it’s been a wild few days in TV. Did your favourite TV show make the cut for a return next year, or is it floating up to the small screen in the sky?



Check out where network shows currently stand:



ABC



Renewed:

-American Housewife

-Agents of Shield

-black-ish

-Child Support

-For the People

-Fresh Off the Boat

-The Goldbergs

-The Good Doctor

-Grey’s Anatomy

-How to Get Away With Murder

-Modern Family

-Roseanne

-Speechless

-Splitting Up Together

-Station 19



Cancelled:

-Alex Inc.

-The Crossing

-Deception

-Designated Survivor

-Kevin Saves the World

-Marvel’s Inhumans

-The Mayor

-The Middle

-Once Upon a Time

-Quantico

-Scandal

-Ten Days in the Valley



NBC



Renewed:

-A.P. Bio

-The Blacklist

-Blindspot

-Brooklyn Nine-Nine

-Chicago Fire

-Chicago Med

-Chicago P.D.

-The Good Place

-Law & Order: SVU

-Marlon

-Midnight, Texas

-Superstore

-This Is Us

-Trial & Error

-Will & Grace



Cancelled:

-The Brave

-Great News

-The Night Shift

-Rise

-Shades of Blue

-Taken



Still Waiting:

-Champions

-Law & Order

-Timeless





FOX



Renewed:

-9-1-1

-Bob’s Burgers

-Empire

-Family Guy

-The Gifted

-Last Man Standing

-Lethal Weapon (with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne Crawford)

-The Orville

-The Resident

-The Simpsons

-Star

-Prison Break

-Gotham



Canceled:

-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moving to NBC)

-The Exorcist

-The Last Man on Earth

-Lucifer

-The Mick

-New Girl

-Shots Fired

-The X-Files



Still Waiting:

-Ghosted

-LA to Vegas





CBS



Renewed:

-The Big Bang Theory

-Blue Bloods

-Bull

-Elementary

-Hawaii Five-0

-Instinct

-Life in Pieces

-MacGyver

-Madam Secretary

-Man With a Plan

-Mom

-NCIS

-NCIS: Los Angeles

-NCIS: New Orleans

-Ransom

-Salvation

-SEAL Team

-S.W.A.T.

-Young Sheldon



Canceled:

-9JKL

-Kevin Can Wait

-Living Biblically

-Me, Myself & I

-Scorpion

-Superior Donuts

-Wisdom of the Crowd

-Zoo



Still Waiting:

-Code Black





CW



Renewed:

-The 100

-Arrow

-Black Lightning

-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

-Dynasty

-The Flash

-iZombie

-Jane the Virgin

-Legends of Tomorrow

-Supergirl

-Supernatural



Canceled:

-Life Sentence

-The Originals

-Valour







