Celebrities Attend the Royal Wedding

Here comes the bride – and the star power! The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a star-studded affair, with lots of A-listers nabbing a coveted invite. In the nave area near the back sat Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham, Tom Hardy, Elton John, Carrie Mulligan, James Corden, Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra, Janina Gavankar, Joss Stone, and Markle’s Suits costars Patrick J. Adams (with his wife, Pretty Little Liars’ Troian Bellisario), Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty.



In the coveted choir area at the front on Markle’s side sat George and Amal Clooney, tennis star Serena Williams and Timeless star Abagail Spencer. The most prized spot went to Canadians Ben and Jessica Mulroney, who sat directly to Markle’s right. Jessica Mulroney is her BFF.