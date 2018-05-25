Shambhala 2018 Coming In Hot!
Canada's most insane EDM music festival (check out our coverage of last year's festival HERE) is gearing up for their 21st edition on the infamous Salmo River Ranch in beautiful British Columbia this August 10-13 and they just released the first episode of their webseries leading up to the event as well as some bangin' playlists to keep you moving as we head into the summer.
photo: Sham 2017 by Brian Hockenstein
After you're done watching the video that highlights the natural beauty of the festival above, make sure to have a listen to these 5 epic Soundcloud playlists!
We'll be at this year's festival and are planning some really amazing coverage so be sure to keep your eyes out and get ready to party this August. The lineup is insane!
photo: Sham 2017 by Brian Hockenstein
