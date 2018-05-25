The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Shambhala 2018 Coming In Hot!

May 25, 2018 - 11:11 AM Music
Canada's most insane EDM music festival (check out our coverage of last year's festival HERE) is gearing up for their 21st edition on the infamous Salmo River Ranch in beautiful British Columbia this August 10-13 and they just released the first episode of their webseries leading up to the event as well as some bangin' playlists to keep you moving as we head into the summer.


photo: Sham 2017 by Brian Hockenstein

After you're done watching the video that highlights the natural beauty of the festival above, make sure to have a listen to these 5 epic Soundcloud playlists!

We'll be at this year's festival and are planning some really amazing coverage so be sure to keep your eyes out and get ready to party this August. The lineup is insane!

