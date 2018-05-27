Nicki Minaj Tweets About Her "New Boy." Is It Eminem?
In a series of tweets posted this weekend, Minaj talks about enjoying her new-found freedom and her "new boy" begging her to have his baby. Fans are speculating that she's referring to her previously rumoured flame Nas, her ex Meek Mill, or her rumoured new man Eminem.
#Queen, know your worth. I’ve been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled... for the gram?— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018
#Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him. He can’t make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to “allow” him the privilege of ur time.— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018
Having men treat you like dog shit because they’re famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing w|other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram. #Queen 8|10|18— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018
New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: “ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da rock”. Then I busted out laughing. He said: “I’ll put a ring on it. I’ll do anything it takes”. Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom.— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018
@NICKIMINAJ confirms relationship with @Eminem pic.twitter.com/eJ6wY8UiqL— Dwayne Maraj (@hotrodminaj) May 25, 2018