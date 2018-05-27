The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Nicki Minaj Tweets About Her "New Boy." Is It Eminem?

Photo credit : Patricia Schlein/WENN.com/Cover Images
Nicki Minaj Tweets About Her
May 27, 2018 - 14:02 PM celebrities
The queen has spoken! Ahead of the release of her new album, Queen, Nicki Minaj tweeted about the importance of knowing your worth and why you should not compromise your standards just so you can post about your relationship on Instagram.

In a series of tweets posted this weekend, Minaj talks about enjoying her new-found freedom and her "new boy" begging her to have his baby. Fans are speculating that she's referring to her previously rumoured flame Nas, her ex Meek Mill, or her rumoured new man Eminem.
 
Last week, the rapper sparked speculation that she's dating Eminem when she responded "yes" to an Instagram follower who asked.
The pair previously collaborated on the 2010 song "Roman's Revenge." But sources close to her tell TMZ she was only joking with that comment. 

