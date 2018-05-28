The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Drake Releases New Song One Day After Diss Track

Drake Releases New Song One Day After Diss Track
May 28, 2018 - 13:01 PM Music
The day after dropping "Duppy Freestyle," a diss track aimed at Kanye West and Pusha T, Drake has released a new song titled "I’m Upset."

In the new track, which is the second single from his upcoming new Scorpion album, Drizzy raps "Every month, I'm supposed to pay her bills and get her what she wants? / I still got seven years of doing what I want / My dad still got child support from 1991."


"I'm Upset" was quick to hit number 1 on iTunes singles chart over the weekend, but the online reaction was far from glowing, with many Drake fans taking to Twitter to express their disappointment.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anyways...back to this album...new single out now!!! Link in bio 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on



 

