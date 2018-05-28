Drake Releases New Song One Day After Diss Track
In the new track, which is the second single from his upcoming new Scorpion album, Drizzy raps "Every month, I'm supposed to pay her bills and get her what she wants? / I still got seven years of doing what I want / My dad still got child support from 1991."
"I'm Upset" was quick to hit number 1 on iTunes singles chart over the weekend, but the online reaction was far from glowing, with many Drake fans taking to Twitter to express their disappointment.
I’m upset by Drake’s “I’m Upset”— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) May 27, 2018
Im upset is pretty garbage .. feel like this drake album might be his worse— ok (@IvanJrPerez) May 27, 2018
“I’m Upset” might be the worst song Drake has released this year. He was on a nice streak prior to that.— kevikev (@KevCoke6) May 27, 2018
Man why drake dropped that garbage ass “I’m Upset” song.... nigga ain’t miss all year and we forgave him for that horrible Lemon remix .. and after bodying Pusha T he drops that trash... Aubrey ... cmon breh.— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) May 27, 2018
Had to unlike that song Drake just posted once I listened to it cuz it’s trash. I’m upset just like the title— DJ (@DCJ_10K) May 27, 2018
Uh oh lol Drake fumbled. That “I’m upset” record fuckin sucks.— THRD (@madebyTHRD) May 27, 2018
Drake a genius don’t @ me. He knew this track was garbage, then named it how we all felt after listening.— dyakugan (@moshiruuu) May 27, 2018
I’m upset.
‘I’m upset’ never happened. Let’s just pretend Drake didn’t drop that.— mamí (@DopeDjiboutian) May 27, 2018