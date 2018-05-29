The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
ABC Cancels Roseanne After Star's Racist Tweet, Celebrities React

Photo credit : ABC/Disney
ABC Cancels Roseanne After Star's Racist Tweet, Celebrities React
May 29, 2018 - 14:02 PM TV
Despite it being the highest ratings scripted show on broadcast TV, ABC didn't hesitate to cancel Roseanne after the star of the show, Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet. 

In a tweet, Barr lashed out at former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett and compared the black woman to "an ape." The reaction on Twitter was swift, with celebrities calling for her to be fired and comedian Wanda Sykes, one of the writers on the show, stepping down from her role. Barr apologized, calling it the tweet "joke" and admitting it was "in bad taste."
However, the damage was already done. In a statement released to the press, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

ABC is owned by Walt Disney Co. Its CEO, Bob Iger, also weighed in on the decision to cancel the reboot: 

In Canada, CTV confirmed that it will be removing Roseanne episodes from all of its streaming platforms immediately. Also, Barr's talent agency has reportedly fired her as a client.

The cancellation comes as a surprise, as Barr has never shied away from posting eyebrow-raising tweets and speaking publicly about conspiracy theories and her support of President Trump. The reboot, which successfully ended its first season last week, was a ratings bonazana for ABC. Its season premiere drew 18.5 million same-day viewers, and was seen by more people than this year's Oscars after DVR and streaming ratings were taken into account. Roseanne was the No. 1 show on all of broadcast networks, both in total viewers and in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demo. The writers were scheduled to begin work on the upcoming season today

Before the cancellation announcement, costar Sara Gilbert condemned Barr's tweet:
Following the announcement, Gilbert tweeted:
 

Celebrities were quick to take to Twitter to celebrate the cancellation news:
 
 
 
 

My pal @valeriebjarrett

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on





 

