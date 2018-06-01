Kanye West Releases New Album -- Listen To It Now!
With all the controversy surrounding Kanye West this week (including his rumoured abandonment of a Chicago charity set up in his late mother's name, his association with the Drake/Pusha T beef, and his wife's trip to the White House to discuss prison reform), there was a lot of doubt that his new album would actually drop on schedule. But as promised, the 7-track "Ye" arrived on time Friday morning.
Yeezy's eighth album features appearances by Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Jeremih, Charlie Wilson, Kid Cudi, Ty and Valee.
He premiered the album during a listening event with journalists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday night. The album's artwork includes the text "I hate being Bi-Polar. it’s awesome," and Kim Kardashian tweeted that the accompanying photo of the Wyoming mountains was one he took on his iPhone on the way to the listening party.
Stream the album below on Spotify or Apple Music and let us know what you think!
