The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Kanye West Releases New Album -- Listen To It Now!

Photo credit : Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com/Cover Images
Kanye West Releases New Album -- Listen To It Now!
June 1, 2018 - 10:10 AM Music
With all the controversy surrounding Kanye West this week (including his rumoured abandonment of a Chicago charity set up in his late mother's name, his association with the Drake/Pusha T beef, and his wife's trip to the White House to discuss prison reform), there was a lot of doubt that his new album would actually drop on schedule. But as promised, the 7-track "Ye" arrived on time Friday morning.

Yeezy's eighth album features appearances by Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Jeremih, Charlie Wilson, Kid Cudi, Ty and Valee. 

He premiered the album during a listening event with journalists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday night. The album's artwork includes the text "I hate being Bi-Polar. it’s awesome," and Kim Kardashian tweeted that the accompanying photo of the Wyoming mountains was one he took on his iPhone on the way to the listening party.

Stream the album below on Spotify or Apple Music and let us know what you think!



Tags:

More Music

Drake Releases New Song One Day After Diss Track
Shambhala 2018 Coming In Hot!
Ryan Reynolds and Celine Dion Just Made The Greatest Canadian Music Video Ever