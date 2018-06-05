Stars Pay Tribute To Late Fashion Designer Kate Spade
The Associated Press reports that housekeeping found her a little after 10am. Her husband was home at the time, while their 13-year-old daughter was at school.
The designer rose to fame in the 90s with her line of bright and preppy handbags that grew into an international brand and retail chain. Kate Spade New York now has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.
Comedian David Spade was her brother-in-law.
Celebrities were quick to take to Twitter to express their grief:
My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family. What a wonderful, talented woman who will be dearly missed.— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 5, 2018
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 5, 2018
Don’t give up. People love you.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) June 5, 2018
I was so excited to be a part of her brand. Devastated for her family. RIP Kate Spade pic.twitter.com/gdAilsJuXZ
— jann arden (@jannarden) June 5, 2018
Be kind. Reach out. Be understanding. #depression #anxiety #fear #katespade pic.twitter.com/Mg8lWPH9RR
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018
I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate.
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018
Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace
— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) March 21, 2018
Always love hanging out at Kate Spade! This floral dress was perfect for the first day of spring. @katespadeny #bloombloom #katespadejoy pic.twitter.com/BJxUPqIgqL
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018
Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.
— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018
My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018
Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.
— ROSIE (@Rosie) June 5, 2018
@DavidSpade - all my love to u dave -
— Angie Harmon (@Angie_Harmon) June 5, 2018
Heartbroken to hear this... she was bright & colorful like her designs! I still have & love my first @katespadeny bag... https://t.co/cgIK6HUTqf
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2018
#KateSpade, whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned.