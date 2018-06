Stars Pay Tribute To Late Fashion Designer Kate Spade

My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family. What a wonderful, talented woman who will be dearly missed. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 5, 2018



Don’t give up. People love you.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 5, 2018



I was so excited to be a part of her brand. Devastated for her family. RIP Kate Spade pic.twitter.com/gdAilsJuXZ — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) June 5, 2018



I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018



Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018



Always love hanging out at Kate Spade! This floral dress was perfect for the first day of spring. @katespadeny #bloombloom #katespadejoy pic.twitter.com/BJxUPqIgqL — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) March 21, 2018



Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018



My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018



Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.



National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018



@DavidSpade - all my love to u dave - — ROSIE (@Rosie) June 5, 2018



Heartbroken to hear this... she was bright & colorful like her designs! I still have & love my first @katespadeny bag... https://t.co/cgIK6HUTqf — Angie Harmon (@Angie_Harmon) June 5, 2018



#KateSpade, whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 5, 2018

In news that shocked the fashion world, renowed designer Kate Spade, 55, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, according to police. The Associated Press reports that housekeeping found her a little after 10am. Her husband was home at the time, while their 13-year-old daughter was at school.The designer rose to fame in the 90s with her line of bright and preppy handbags that grew into an international brand and retail chain. Kate Spade New York now has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.Comedian David Spade was her brother-in-law.Celebrities were quick to take to Twitter to express their grief: