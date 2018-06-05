The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Stars Pay Tribute To Late Fashion Designer Kate Spade

Photo credit : Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com/Cover Images
Stars Pay Tribute To Late Fashion Designer Kate Spade
June 5, 2018 - 15:03 PM fashion
In news that shocked the fashion world, renowed designer Kate Spade, 55, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, according to police. 

The Associated Press reports that housekeeping found her a little after 10am. Her husband was home at the time, while their 13-year-old daughter was at school. 

The designer rose to fame in the 90s with her line of bright and preppy handbags that grew into an international brand and retail chain. Kate Spade New York now has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

Comedian David Spade was her brother-in-law.

Celebrities were quick to take to Twitter to express their grief:
 

Tags:

More fashion

The Hottest Looks from the 2018 Oscars
Jennifer Lawrence Slams Criticism of Sexy Dress
See the full KENZO x H&M collection lookbook - yes, every single piece! [GALLERY]