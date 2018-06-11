The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Ariana Grande Reportedly Engaged to SNL’s Pete Davidson

Photo credit : Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande Reportedly Engaged to SNL’s Pete Davidson
June 11, 2018 - 18:06 PM celebrities
Ariana Grande isn’t wasting any time! The songstress is reportedly engaged to Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson, even though they just started dating a few weeks ago.

The new couple, who started dating in May, reportedly broke the news of their engagement at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party on Saturday, according to Us Weekly.

"They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married," a source told US. "Their friends are really excited and supportive."

The pair, both 24, confirmed their relationship with a Harry Potter-themed Instagram post on May 30. Grande announced her split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, Mac Miller, a few days before that. Davidson had announced his split from longtime girlfriend Cazzie David (daughter of Larry David) in an interview on May 16.

Grande seemed to confirm the engagement news today with a tweet:
 

A source close to the couple told People magazine: "It's a recent engagement. They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they’ve been hiding."

The couple's romance has been something of a whirlwind. Just last week, Davidson showed off the two new tattoos he got in Grande's honour: her initials, and the bunny ear mask she wears on the cover of her new album, Dangerous Woman:
 
 

We had a good night.

A post shared by L O N D O N R E E S E (@londonreese) on

