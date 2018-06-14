Drake Stages Epic Degrassi Reunion in "I'm Upset" Video

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
June 14, 2018 - 11:11 AM Music
Drake may have come a long way since starting from the bottom, but he’s not forgetting his roots. The Canadian rapper staged an epic Degrassi: The Next Generation reunion in his new music video for "I'm Upset," which features a slew of his former costars.

In the clip, Drake — who starred on the hit Canadian series from 2001 to 2009 — wakes up with a beautiful woman on the Toronto Raptors court before heading to his old Degrassi stomping grounds for the class of 2007’s high school reunion.

More than 20 former Degrassi cast members make an appearance, including Nina Dobrev (Mia), Lauren Collins (Paige), Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie) Adamo Rugguiero (Marco), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri), Andrea Lewis (Hazel), Melissa McIntyre (Ashley), Linlyn Lue (Ms. Kwan), Stefan Brogren (Mr. Simpson), Jake Goldsbie (Toby), Marc Donato (Derek), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny), AJ Saudin (Connor), Miriam MacDonald (Emma), Cassie Steele (Manny), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty), Paula Brancati (Jane), and Ephraim Ellis (Rick).

Jay and Silent Bob (Degrassi superfans Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) even show up to sell drugs to Mr. Simpson.

The music video's end credits feature the show's iconic theme song and includes footage of the old TV series spliced with new shots of the cast.

Drake's Scorpion album drops June 29. Watch the video for "I'm Upset" below:
 


Following the video's release, the cast took to social media to show off BTS photos:
 
 

OG Class Photo #imupset

A post shared by Lauren Collins (@laurenfcollins) on

  
 

Degrassi Girls

A post shared by Andrea Lewis (@andrealewis) on

 
 

Degrassi Baes

A post shared by Andrea Lewis (@andrealewis) on

 
 

School's Out  @champagnepapi

A post shared by Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (@djmetime) on

  
 

The realest 

A post shared by Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (@djmetime) on

   
 

VIDEO LINK IN BIO

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

