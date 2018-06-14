Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Want To Take You To "Bed"
Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have been making lots of headlines lately (with Minaj’s romance rumours surrounding Eminem, and Grande’s quickie engagement to SNL funnyman Pete Davidson.) But it’s their saucy new song that’s raising eyebrows today.
In "Bed," the latest single from Minaj’s upcoming Queen album, Grande drops in to swap verses about how they want to get it on with their men. In breathy vocals, Grande sings "Got a bed, wit your name on it/Wit your name on it/Got a kiss, wit your name on it/Wit your name on it/Love me good/love me long."
On her verse, Minaj raps "I watch him f**k it up, look at him luckin’ up/I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up/He go insane on it, I put my fame on it/Coulda put Zayn on it, but I put your name on it."
Queen is set to drop August 10. "Bed" follows its previously released singles "Barbie Tingz," "Chun Li," and "Rich Sex." Listen to it here:
