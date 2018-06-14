The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Want To Take You To "Bed"

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Want To Take You To
June 14, 2018 - 10:10 AM Music
Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have been making lots of headlines lately (with Minaj’s romance rumours surrounding Eminem, and Grande’s quickie engagement to SNL funnyman Pete Davidson.) But it’s their saucy new song that’s raising eyebrows today.

In "Bed," the latest single from Minaj’s upcoming Queen album, Grande drops in to swap verses about how they want to get it on with their men. In breathy vocals, Grande sings "Got a bed, wit your name on it/Wit your name on it/Got a kiss, wit your name on it/Wit your name on it/Love me good/love me long."

On her verse, Minaj raps "I watch him f**k it up, look at him luckin’ up/I said you need some thick skin, baby, suck it up/He go insane on it, I put my fame on it/Coulda put Zayn on it, but I put your name on it."

Queen is set to drop August 10. "Bed" follows its previously released singles "Barbie Tingz," "Chun Li," and "Rich Sex." Listen to it here:
 

Tags:

More Music

Drake Stages Epic Degrassi Reunion in "I'm Upset" Video
Kanye West Releases New Album -- Listen To It Now!
Drake Releases New Song One Day After Diss Track