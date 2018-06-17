Beyonce and Jay Z Drop Surprise Album

Superstar couple Beyonce and Jay Z surprised fans this weekend when they unexpectedly dropped a joint album called Everything Is Love.The pair, who are currently on the road for their on their On The Run II tour, didn't offer any advanced warning that they were working on a new project. Then on Saturday, Bey surprised the world by tweeting that their new album is now available on Tidal, the streaming service they own:The pair also dropped a music video for "Ape Shit," which was filmed at Paris' Louvre Museum. The song's lyrics include references to Jay Z's eight Grammy nominations but no wins for 4:44 ("Tell the Grammys fuck that 0 for 8 shit"), and rumours that he turned down a Super Bowl performance ("I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don't need you / Every night we in the end-zone / Tell the NFL we in stadiums, too").Watch it below:Following its Tidal debut, Everything Is Love later became available on other streaming services, such as Spotify. Listen to the album below: