ABC Reboots Roseanne -- Without Roseanne Barr
ABC may not want to deal with the headache of Roseanne Barr, but they aren't ready to give up the huge ratings her show pulled in. Just weeks after the network abruptly cancelled Barr's rebooted sitcom following her racist tweet, ABC announced a spinoff that will focus on the series' other characters.
The spinoff is tentatively called The Connors and will focus on Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Becky (Lecy Goranson) and DJ (Michael Fishman). According to ABC, "after a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before." There is speculation that the "sudden turn of events" will be the death of Barr's character.
E! News reports that the entire writing staff has been hired back. The spinoff received a 10-episode order and is set to premiere in the fall on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. -- the same timeslot previously occupied by Roseanne.
Despite creating the characters and original premise, Barr has waived the rights to creator fees and backend profits and "will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series," ABC said in a statement. (It is not clear if she received a one-time payment.) The Hollywood Reporter says Barr will retain all rights to her Roseanne Conner character and any future spinoffs beyond The Conners or any future reboots of the original.
Barr also released a statement after news of the spinoff hit, saying, "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."
The cast of the spinoff also released a joint statement: "We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."
Will you watch a Roseanne spinoff that doesn't feature Barr? Let us know in the comments below!
