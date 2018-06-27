The Internet Can’t Stop Talking about Big Dick Energy – And Debating Who Has It
Does Pete Davidson have BDE? How about Chris Pine? That’s the question that’s burning up Twitter – where people can’t stop talking about “big dick energy.”
The term has been circulating for a few weeks (seemingly originating from Twitter user @imbobswaget in reference to the late Anthony Bourdain), but it exploded into our collective consciousness this week after Ariana Grande made a joke about her new fiancé’s supposedly impressive penis.
That led to Allison P Davis writing an article on The Cut about BDE, which she defines as "a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it. It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip — it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself."
She clarified that it's less about actual penis size and more about an intangible "aura, a vibe," before going on to list celebs (male and female) who have BDE, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Rihanna, Idris Elba, Martha Stewart, Steve Yeun, and Timothée Chalamet. Davis’s list of celebs who aren’t blessed with BDE include Justin Timberlake, Chris Pratt, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Jon Hamm.
Vice quickly followed up with their own picks, insisting that the BDE-endowed lucky ones include Lindsay Lohan, Carmen Sandiego and Oscar the Grouch.
Buzzfeed then created a quiz called "What Percentage of Dick Energy Are You?" (Confession: I got "75% - Your BDE presence is strengthening, slowly but surely.")
When #ArianaGrande says her fiancé #PeteDavidson has a 10 inch dick.— Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) June 22, 2018
(She deleted it)
pic.twitter.com/PKwYUvCiDW
Pete davidson is 6’3 with dark circles, exudes big dick energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he’s a scorpio but anyway.....id married him within a month too— Tina (@babyvietcong) June 23, 2018
