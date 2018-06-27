The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

The Internet Can’t Stop Talking about Big Dick Energy – And Debating Who Has It

Photo credit : FayesVision/WENN.com/Cover Images
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking about Big Dick Energy – And Debating Who Has It
June 27, 2018 - 19:07 PM Celebrity
Does Pete Davidson have BDE? How about Chris Pine? That’s the question that’s burning up Twitter – where people can’t stop talking about “big dick energy.”

The term has been circulating for a few weeks (seemingly originating from Twitter user @imbobswaget in reference to the late Anthony Bourdain), but it exploded into our collective consciousness this week after Ariana Grande made a joke about her new fiancé’s supposedly impressive penis.  
 
 
 

That led to Allison P Davis writing an article on The Cut about BDE, which she defines as "a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it. It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip — it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself."   

She clarified that it's less about actual penis size and more about an intangible "aura, a vibe," before going on to list celebs (male and female) who have BDE, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Rihanna, Idris Elba, Martha Stewart, Steve Yeun, and Timothée Chalamet. Davis’s list of celebs who aren’t blessed with BDE include Justin Timberlake, Chris Pratt, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Jon Hamm.

Vice quickly followed up with their own picks, insisting that the BDE-endowed lucky ones include Lindsay Lohan, Carmen Sandiego and Oscar the Grouch.

Buzzfeed then created a quiz called "What Percentage of Dick Energy Are You?" (Confession: I got "75% - Your BDE presence is strengthening, slowly but surely.")

So what do you think? Which celebrities ooze BDE – and which ones don’t? Tell us in the comments!


 

Tags:

More Celebrity

Celebrities Attend the Royal Wedding
Kanye West Isn’t Apologizing For Calling Slavery “A Choice”
Celebrities React to Bill Cosby's Guilty Verdict