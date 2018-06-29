Drake Talks about Secret Child on New Scorpion Album
After weeks of buildup, single releases, star-studded video debuts, and a fierce feud with Pusha T that threatened to derail his promo tour, Drake has finally released his new album. Scorpion dropped late last night, and the Canadian rapper used his fifth studio album to confirm rumours that he’s a father.
Whispers about Drake’s secret baby began around a year ago when former porn star Sophie Brussaux claimed she had text messages to prove he fathered her son. Things kicked into high gear last month when rapper Pusha T released a diss track called "The Story of Adidon” that called Drake out for being a deadbeat dad.
But Drake sets the record straight on his new album, with repeated mentions of her son. On the Mariah Carey-sampling “Emotionaless” he raps: "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid / From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate / Until you starin' at your seed, you can never relate."
He also denies Pusha T’s claims he’s a deadbeat dad on “8 Out of 10”, rapping "The only deadbeats is whatever beats I been rappin’ to / Never a matter of could I or should I / Kiss my son on his forehead and kiss your ass good-bye / As luck would have it I’m settled into my role as the good guy."
His most direct references to his son come on the song “March 14,” in which he sings about finding out he’s about to become a dad ("Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That shit is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine"), breaking the news to his family ("Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it") and wanting to spend more time with his son ("They said that in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town / Hopefully by the time you hear this me and your mother will have come around instead of always cutting each other down.")
Drake’s son is not the only revelation on Scorpion. He also seems to confirm rumours he had a relationship with Bella Hadid ("My house is full of supermodels just like Mohammed Hadid... You stay on my mind / You and your sister too hot to handle"), references the time he got into a fight with Diddy ("I've had real Philly niggas try to write my ending / I’ve had scuffles with Bad Boys that wasn’t pretending”).
Scorpion shot up to No. 1 on the iTunes chart and on Apple Music within an hour of its release. Listen to the album below:
