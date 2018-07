Is Your Fave TV Show Cancelled?

ABC

NBC

FOX

CBS

CW

With the axing of popular TV shows like Scorpion and Designated Survivor, last-minute saves of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Lucifer, Timeless' slow march to cancellation, Lethal Weapon replacing its lead actor, and Roseanne's new spinoff, it’s been a wild few weeks in TVland! Did your favourite TV show make the cut for a return next year, or is it floating up to the small screen in the sky?Check out where network shows currently stand:-American Housewife-Agents of Shield-black-ish-Child Support-For the People-Fresh Off the Boat-The Goldbergs-The Good Doctor-Grey’s Anatomy-How to Get Away With Murder-Modern Family-Speechless-Splitting Up Together-Station 19-Alex Inc.-The Crossing-Deception-Designated Survivor-Kevin Saves the World-Marvel’s Inhumans-The Mayor-The Middle-Once Upon a Time-Quantico-Roseanne (though a spinoff has been ordered)-Scandal-Ten Days in the Valley-A.P. Bio-The Blacklist-Blindspot-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moved from Fox)-Chicago Fire-Chicago Med-Chicago P.D.-The Good Place-Law & Order: SVU-Marlon-Midnight, Texas-Superstore-This Is Us-Trial & Error-Will & Grace-The Brave-Great News-The Night Shift-Rise-Shades of Blue-Taken-Timeless (though they may air a 2-hour wrapup)-Champions-Law & Order-9-1-1-Bob’s Burgers-Empire-Family Guy-The Gifted-Ghosted-Last Man Standing-Lethal Weapon (with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne Crawford)-The Orville-The Resident-The Simpsons-Star-Prison Break-Gotham-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moving to NBC)-LA to Vegas-Lucifer (moving to Netflix)-The Exorcist-The Last Man on Earth-The Mick-New Girl-Shots Fired-The X-Files-The Big Bang Theory-Blue Bloods-Bull-Elementary-Hawaii Five-0-Instinct-Life in Pieces-MacGyver-Madam Secretary-Man With a Plan-Mom-NCIS-NCIS: Los Angeles-NCIS: New Orleans-Ransom-Salvation-SEAL Team-S.W.A.T.-Young Sheldon-9JKL-Kevin Can Wait-Living Biblically-Me, Myself & I-Scorpion-Superior Donuts-Wisdom of the Crowd-Zoo-Code Black-The 100-Arrow-Black Lightning-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend-Dynasty-The Flash-iZombie-Jane the Virgin-Legends of Tomorrow-Supergirl-Supernatural-Life Sentence-The Originals-Valour