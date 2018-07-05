Batman Fans React to Shocking Comic Twist
****SPOILERS AHEAD****
But issue 50 found Selina Kyle standing up Bruce Wayne on their rooftop wedding, much to the dismay of some fans.
The wedding twist in Batman 50, written by King and drawn by Mikel Janin with colors by June Chung and letters by Clayton Cowles, was first revealed by the New York Times. In the issue, Bruce and Selina write letters to each other before their wedding day. Bruce, who has been slowly opening up emotionally (the scene where he asks Alfred to be his witness is downright tear-jerking), reveals that Selina’s love has allowed him to move on from his parents’ murder. “What you show me, what your eyes show me. Something I never understood. At least since the pearls. There are mysteries that can’t be solved. And that makes me look at myself. To think that, maybe, I can’t be solved. I can be more than a boy whose parents are dead. Who spends his life warring on crime because of that death.”
But Selina believes that by giving Bruce happiness, she’ll take away his ability to be Batman. “How can I do that? To save the world, heroes make sacrifices. My sacrifice is my life. It's you.”
Fans took to Twitter, many to express their disappointment that the series is not letting Bruce evolve or grow emotionally.
Anyways I don’t care how poetic Batman 50 is I’m tired of the same recycled garbage about how Batman/Catwoman can’t be together. And Batman has to be a depressed/broody man his entire life. Same old same old. Can you come up with something else?— Christina (@SelinaKyle_13) July 1, 2018
If the #Batman50 spoilers are true and there's not a last-minute fakeout, or whatever... what was point? Literally, what was the point of the last year of Batman comics? Of the press releases and the tie-in series and the damn hashtags?— anxiety smurf (@katdinadan) July 1, 2018
They sould get married.— Daniel Garrido M. (@Dani_Elgarri30) July 1, 2018
They should be together.
They shold be happy.
They deserve it.
#Batman50
WELL CONGRATULATIONS, YOU GOT YOURSELF AN ANGRY FANBASE.— Irving Eduardo (@gisholand1) July 2, 2018
NOW WHAT'S THE NEXT STEP OF YOUR MASTER PLAN? #Batman50 pic.twitter.com/CErD15VqFg
When you tease something for months and then don't go through with it, it doesn't feel like a twist, it just feels like a rip-off. While I'm hoping people don't go overboard, I don't blame fans for being pissed off.— Aros001 (@Aros0011) July 4, 2018
Dc really getting hate for this batman story. I dont think ive ever seen the fanbase unanimously hate something like this since brand new day lol#batman50— Seth Slykhuis (@sethslykhuis) July 2, 2018
Batman #50 is a complete slap in the face for all DC fans. Thanks Tom King! Thanks a lot! All those 20+ buildup issues mean absolutely nothing now.#batman #Batman50 #batmanwedding pic.twitter.com/g34qEEN6tW— Crotaku (@InurutoCrotaku) July 4, 2018
I’m a big DC Comics fan, but this #Batman50 thing is so frustrating. Decades of lead up to this moment. It’s hard to get fans behind a “ship” like they are for #batcat just be mislead like this. I am so disappointed. @TomKingTK @DCComics pic.twitter.com/ox0gzqAwxj— #Tranquilo (@PillzburyDboy) July 2, 2018
DC is slowly eroding the goodwill they built up with the start of Rebirth. Batman 50, the way Tim and Wally have been treated, and Abnett's ridiculous writing on Titans are all just making me get tired of all of this crap. Heroes in Crisis doesn't sound much better.— Lets Talk Nightwing! (@letstalkgrayson) July 4, 2018
#Batman50 is amateur storytelling and cheapens Tom King's entire Batman arc as a mere stunt. Furthermore, it's symptomatic of Dan Didio once again holding the reigns for the direction of the DC Universe https://t.co/KqBoTDxJpl— Professor Geek (@MichaelCritzer) July 3, 2018
Trying to figure out how I'm going to cover #Batman50 it has amazing art celebrating lots of cool Batman Catwoman Lore. But the story is trash...im conflicted and putting this off lol— KnightWing (@KwingReviews) July 5, 2018
If its true what i hear...you wont find any glee or so about batman 50 here from this wonderbat shipper. You will only find disgust for tom king that he played a fandom this dirty.— Mani-Man (@KingManiMan) July 2, 2018
— Valerie (@ggmbeauty) July 5, 2018
I refuse to buy any more @DCComics. Insisting Batman can’t be happy/married is lazy & dull. The idea that marriage makes characters boring is old. Have any of you ever been married? If so, y’know there’s plenty of adventure still to be had. I’m over it. You let me down. #batman50