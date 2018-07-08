Justin Bieber Is Engaged

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Photo credit : WENN.com
July 8, 2018 - 22:10 PM Celebrity
It's the summer of quickie celebrity engagements! Following Pete Davidson's proposal to Ariana Grande after just weeks of dating, Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin this weekend after a whirlwind romance.

Bieber and Baldwin, who briefly dated in 2015/2016, rekindled their relationship last month. They've been photographed on trips together in NYC, Miami and LA. Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, was romantically linked to another Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, just weeks ago.

Bieber, 24, popped the question to Baldwin, 21, on Saturday while on vacation in Baker's Bay in the Bahamas. "Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her," a source told E! News. "It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable."

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the pair were salsa dancing at a resort when his security told the other guests "to put their phones away because something special was about to happen." 

Baldwin has since been spotted wearing a huge diamond ring:
 

 


 

