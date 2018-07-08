Justin Bieber Is Engaged
It's the summer of quickie celebrity engagements! Following Pete Davidson's proposal to Ariana Grande after just weeks of dating, Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey Baldwin this weekend after a whirlwind romance.
Bieber and Baldwin, who briefly dated in 2015/2016, rekindled their relationship last month. They've been photographed on trips together in NYC, Miami and LA. Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, was romantically linked to another Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, just weeks ago.
Bieber, 24, popped the question to Baldwin, 21, on Saturday while on vacation in Baker's Bay in the Bahamas. "Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her," a source told E! News. "It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable."
Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the pair were salsa dancing at a resort when his security told the other guests "to put their phones away because something special was about to happen."
Baldwin has since been spotted wearing a huge diamond ring:
Bieber and Baldwin, who briefly dated in 2015/2016, rekindled their relationship last month. They've been photographed on trips together in NYC, Miami and LA. Baldwin, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, was romantically linked to another Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes, just weeks ago.
Bieber, 24, popped the question to Baldwin, 21, on Saturday while on vacation in Baker's Bay in the Bahamas. "Justin made arrangements for the ring when they were in NYC and knew that he wanted to propose to her," a source told E! News. "It was a sudden decision but Justin always knew Hailey and him had a special bond that was incomparable."
Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the pair were salsa dancing at a resort when his security told the other guests "to put their phones away because something special was about to happen."
Baldwin has since been spotted wearing a huge diamond ring:
Hailey Baldwin Flashes Huge Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber https://t.co/NvE6LmHC3F pic.twitter.com/rEEPChgHBR— SMASH BLOCK T.V. (@SmashBlockTV) July 8, 2018