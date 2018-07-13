God Is A Woman – And Her Name is Ariana Grande
The clip, which dropped on Friday, immediately set Twitter ablaze:
can't stop thinking about the God is a woman music video. thank you @ArianaGrande for that cinematic masterpiece. #blessed— Will Jay (@willjaymusic) July 13, 2018
@ArianaGrande love the #GodIsAWomanVideo— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 13, 2018
Am I turning into an @ArianaGrande x #GodIsAWoman stan account????? Absolutely.— MTV (@MTV) July 13, 2018
WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE, YOU’LL BELIEVE GOD IS A WOMAN— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) July 13, 2018
mhm ya I’m into the new @ArianaGrande
#GodIsAWoman pic.twitter.com/kzMqd0ZDml
GOD IS A WOMAN IS THE BEST SONG IVE EVER HEARD OH MY GOD ARIANA GRANDE INVENTED MUSIC AJDKDKDJS— Anthony Gargiula (@AnthonyGargiula) July 13, 2018
Let me make this clear... @ArianaGrande is bold and fearless and this next song and video is about to take it to a whole other level. She is here to stay and is a fierce female who is making all females feel like the goddesses they are. Proud!— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 12, 2018
Ariana Grande HAS DONE IT AGAIN— Teala Dunn (@TTLYTEALA) July 13, 2018
So incredibly proud of you @ArianaGrande ...YOU, your voice, this song, your work ethic, the production, your visions & creative genius, the video & Dave Meyers... the list doesn’t end... congratulations to you.. and yes, #GodIsAWoman ! https://t.co/ZX0kGv4dfL— Joan Grande (@joangrande) July 13, 2018
Wow wow wow @ArianaGrande #GodIsAWomanVIDEO— Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) July 13, 2018
Imagine not liking Ariana Grande wow glad i can’t relate— Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) July 13, 2018
thank you @madonna ... u know why— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/ZLZnCmJ2xw
to my fellow goddesses who work their asses off every day to “break the glass ceiling”, this is for you. i respect u and am endlessly inspired by u. pls continue to fuck it up, to be yourself unapologetically & always know how celebrated u are. hope this can be ya anthem pic.twitter.com/Kh380CPV1B— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 13, 2018
"God Is A Woman" is the third single off of Grande's upcoming Sweetener album, which is expected to drop August 17.