The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
God Is A Woman – And Her Name is Ariana Grande

July 13, 2018 - 19:07 PM Music
It may be a bit late for a new entry into the song of summer sweepstakes, but that’s not stopping Ariana Grande from staking her claim with her new video. “God Is a Woman” features body paint, screaming gophers, vaginal imagery -- and even Madonna quoting Pulp Fiction. What more could you possibly ask for?
 

The clip, which dropped on Friday, immediately set Twitter ablaze:


"God Is A Woman" is the third single off of Grande's upcoming Sweetener album, which is expected to drop August 17. 

