Rihanna Is Working On Not One, But Two New Albums
Rihanna has been in the spotlight lately with her starring turn in Ocean’s Eight and her mega successful Fenty Beauty line, but it’s been a minute since she’s released new music. Her last album, Anti, came out way back in 2016 – but she’s about to remind us why we fell in love with her in the first place.
According to a new report in Rolling Stone, Rihanna is prepping not one but TWO new releases: a dancehall album and a pop album. Sources tell the magazine that she just needs one more track for the dancehall album to be complete. Luckily, she has a lot to choose from.
“[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” an anonymous producer told Rolling Stone. “They’re only choosing 10 records. They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now. I’ve been flying to Miami, flying to L.A., cutting records nonstop for this project.”
Rihanna has reportedly recruited an impressive roster of collaborators and producers to work on the album, including Skrillex, Boi-1da, R. City, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Linton “TJ Records” White, producer-singer Ricky Blaze (Gyptian), and Tyshane “Beam” Thompson.
But that’s not all we’re getting from Ri-Ri. The superstar is also reportedly prepping a separate pop album. Strap in for the upcoming Rihanna-ssance!
According to a new report in Rolling Stone, Rihanna is prepping not one but TWO new releases: a dancehall album and a pop album. Sources tell the magazine that she just needs one more track for the dancehall album to be complete. Luckily, she has a lot to choose from.
“[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” an anonymous producer told Rolling Stone. “They’re only choosing 10 records. They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now. I’ve been flying to Miami, flying to L.A., cutting records nonstop for this project.”
Rihanna has reportedly recruited an impressive roster of collaborators and producers to work on the album, including Skrillex, Boi-1da, R. City, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor, Linton “TJ Records” White, producer-singer Ricky Blaze (Gyptian), and Tyshane “Beam” Thompson.
But that’s not all we’re getting from Ri-Ri. The superstar is also reportedly prepping a separate pop album. Strap in for the upcoming Rihanna-ssance!