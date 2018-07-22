Comic-Con Movie Preview: Aquaman, Shazam, Godzilla and More
The stars descended on Hall H at San Diego’s Comic-Con this weekend to hype up the major studio blockbusters set to hit the big screen in the upcoming months. Even though Marvel skipped this year’s event, celebs like Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Johnny Depp and Jason Momoa brought some A-list star power to the annual fan convention.
Check out some of the most talked-about trailers that debuted at SDCC:
Aquaman
Judging from the massively hyped trailer unveiled on Saturday, Aquaman might actually deliver what other films in the DC cinematic universe have failed to do so far: a sense of humour. At the panel, stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman and director James Wan revealed that the film will tell the origin story of the half-human, half-Atlantean superhero, and will have more sci-fi elements that traditional superhero movies.
Shazam
Speaking of DC movies that seem to embrace a lighter tone, the Comic-Con audience was charmed by the first teaser for Shazam, which stars Zachary Levi as a little boy who suddenly turns into a grown man with powers. Critics are calling it Tom Hanks’ Big meets superhero movies.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Embattled actor Johnny Depp surprised Comic-Con audiences by appearing in character as the dark wizard Grindelwald in the latest installment of this Harry Potter prequel, which features Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) working to stop his rise to power.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises to come out of Comic-Con 2018 was the fantastic looking trailer for the new Godzilla movie. Though Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film underwhelmed critics and audiences, the followup looks amazing and features a star-studded cast, which includes Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things, Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler.
Glass
M. Night Shyamalan is back with Glass, which features three characters from his previous films Unbreakable and Spilt: James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, Bruce Willis’s David Dunn, and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price. Sarah Paulson plays Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who specializes in treating delusional patients who believe they have superpowers.
To check out all the TV trailers that debuted at Comic-Con here.
Check out some of the most talked-about trailers that debuted at SDCC:
Aquaman
Judging from the massively hyped trailer unveiled on Saturday, Aquaman might actually deliver what other films in the DC cinematic universe have failed to do so far: a sense of humour. At the panel, stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman and director James Wan revealed that the film will tell the origin story of the half-human, half-Atlantean superhero, and will have more sci-fi elements that traditional superhero movies.
Shazam
Speaking of DC movies that seem to embrace a lighter tone, the Comic-Con audience was charmed by the first teaser for Shazam, which stars Zachary Levi as a little boy who suddenly turns into a grown man with powers. Critics are calling it Tom Hanks’ Big meets superhero movies.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Embattled actor Johnny Depp surprised Comic-Con audiences by appearing in character as the dark wizard Grindelwald in the latest installment of this Harry Potter prequel, which features Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) working to stop his rise to power.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises to come out of Comic-Con 2018 was the fantastic looking trailer for the new Godzilla movie. Though Gareth Edwards’ 2014 film underwhelmed critics and audiences, the followup looks amazing and features a star-studded cast, which includes Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things, Vera Farmiga and Kyle Chandler.
Glass
M. Night Shyamalan is back with Glass, which features three characters from his previous films Unbreakable and Spilt: James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb, Bruce Willis’s David Dunn, and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price. Sarah Paulson plays Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist who specializes in treating delusional patients who believe they have superpowers.
To check out all the TV trailers that debuted at Comic-Con here.