Comic-Con TV Preview: The Walking Dead, Riverdale, Arrow and More





Better Call Saul

The upcoming fourth season will feature Breaking Bad's Ira (Franc Ross), as well as the character of Lalo, who was referenced but never seen on Breaking Bad. But don't look for any more Bad cameos; during the panel creator Vince Gilligan confirmed that neither Walter White nor Jesse Pinkman are expected to appear in the upcoming season. Premieres Aug. 6.





The Gifted

When the show picks back up, Polaris (Emma Dumont) will be in labour -- which will heighten her powers. Meanwhile, mutant hate group the Purifiers will cause trouble, and the show will also introduce the Morlocks, a group of mutants in the comics who live underground in the sewers. Premieres Sept. 25.





To check out all the movie trailers that debuted at Comic-Con The upcoming fourth season will feature Breaking Bad's Ira (Franc Ross), as well as the character of Lalo, who was referenced but never seen on Breaking Bad. But don't look for any more Bad cameos; during the panel creator Vince Gilligan confirmed that neither Walter White nor Jesse Pinkman are expected to appear in the upcoming season. Premieres Aug. 6.When the show picks back up, Polaris (Emma Dumont) will be in labour -- which will heighten her powers. Meanwhile, mutant hate group the Purifiers will cause trouble, and the show will also introduce the Morlocks, a group of mutants in the comics who live underground in the sewers. Premieres Sept. 25.To check out all the movie trailers that debuted at Comic-Con here

HBO may have sat out this year’s Comic-Con, but there were still plenty of small screen stars to get fans excited about the upcoming fall TV season. Audiences were treated to their first look at what's to come on The Walking Dead, all the DCTV shows, and more.Check out the hottest TV trailers that were unveiled at SDCC18:Last season ended with Oliver Queen revealing his superhero alter-ego and turning himself in – which turned out to be a bad idea. Not only is his remaining team unable to resume their vigilante activities (with some of them even stuck in witness protection), but Oliver now finds himself in jail with criminals he once put away. Meanwhile, Diaz is still in the wind and has teamed up with a new group of baddies called the Longbow Hunters. According to the trailer, Black Siren is continuing to impersonate Laurel Lance (and even appears to hold some sort of position as a city official because this show often makes no sense), and someone new has taken up the Green Arrow mantle. Might it be Roy, who is returning as a fulltime character this season? Premieres Oct. 15.Now that Mon-El and most of his alien crew have left National City, expect the new season of Supergirl to be more grounded. At the Comic-Con panel, the stars and showrunner promised a return to more Earth-bound stories, with a heavier focus on Kara’s reporting job at CatCo. (We wish that meant a return of Calista Flockhart’s Cat Grant character, but we’re not holding our breath.) The show is also making history by casting Nicole Maines as the first-ever transgender superhero on TV. Premieres Oct. 14.The CW show about brothers fighting supernatural beings is going into its 14th season and shows no signs of slowing down. At the panel, the stars revealed that Sam will struggle to take on a leadership role now that Dean's the apocalypse-world archangel Michael, while Cas will take Jack under his wings and help him deal with his new lack of powers. The series will also celebrate its 300th episode this season, which bosses teased will be a heartwarming love-letter to the show. Premieres Oct. 11.Last year’s season ended on a happy note, with the team managing to defeat The Thinker and the mysterious girl who kept popping up revealing herself to be Nora, Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future. But the family reunion doesn’t exactly go smoothly. At the panel, Candice Patton revealed that Iris is eager to bond with her future daughter, but Nora doesn't warm up to her like she does with Barry. They also revealed the season's new villain (played by Chris Klein) will be David Hersch/Cicada, a blue-collar everyman who is bent on destroying meta-humans after they killed his family. Premieres Oct. 9.In the short teaser trailer for Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker recruits a few new companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Ryan (Tosin Cole). They revealed at the panel that season 11 will feature a new take on the sonic screwdriver.While Betty and Jughead’s relationship is described as “rock solid” going into the new season, things aren't going as smoothly for Veronica and Archie, who is on trial for murder when Season 3 picks up three months after the May finale. Meanwhile, the cast revealed that future episodes will include another musical outing, and a flashback episode with the Riverdale teens playing their parents. Premieres Oct. 10.The ninth season, which has been confirmed as Andrew Lincoln's last, looks at the survivor's continued efforts to survive in the aftermath of their war with the Saviors. The trailer also gives us our first glimpse at Maggie and Glenn’s baby, and the cast hinted at a possible redemption for Negan. Lincoln's exit isn't the only major shakeup: Angela Kang is replacing Scott M. Gimple as showrunner; British actress Samantha Morton is joining the cast as a villain named Alpha; and Lauren Cohan has signed on to star in ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, which means she won't appear as Maggie in late-season episodes. Premieres Oct. 7.The trippiest show on TV leans into its weirdness in the new trailer, which features the time-hopping heroes continuing to battle changes to history. This season, that will involve travel to magical places that feature dragons and unicorns. Matt Ryan's recurring Constantine character joins the crew full time, as does Courtney Ford's Nora Darhk. They'll be joined by a new character named Alaska Yu (Ramona Young), who has an encyclopedic knowlege of monsters. Also, despite Amaya's departure last season, actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be sticking around -- playing a "rebel trickster" named Charlie. The cast also revealed that the show won't be part of the big CW crossover this year. Premieres Oct. 22.There will be a lot of changes when Star Trek: Discovery returns in 2019, including a new showrunner, Alex Kurtzman. The Comic-Con trailer shows Christopher Pike taking over as acting captain, and new castmember Tig Notaro offering some much-needed comic relief.Rebooting the WB's early 2000s teen drama, which gave Shiri Appleby and Katherine Heigl their starts, this mid-season show moves the action to adulthood. Liz returns to her tourist-trap hometown after 10 years away working as a biomedical research. She reconnects with her high school crush Max, who's now the town sheriff and is hiding an unotherwordly secret. Not everything is different from the original, though; the scene in the trailer where Max saves Liz after she's shot in the restaurant appears to be lifted straight from its predecessor.