The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Report: Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Possible Heroin Overdose

Photo credit : Judy Eddy/WENN.com
July 24, 2018 - 17:05 PM Celebrity
Just weeks after releasing a song in which she admitted to relapsing after six years of sobriety, Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a possible heroin overdose.

TMZ, which first broke the news, reports the 25-year-old was treated with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. Though her reps have yet to release a statement, a source tells People the pop star is "okay and stable.” A source close to Lovato is disputing TMZ’s original report that it was heroin, reports People.

LAPD officer Ray Brown confirmed to Us Weekly that authorities responded to a call at a home in the Hollywood Hills at 11:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 24.

Lovato was scheduled to play a show in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday. She had just performed in Paso Robles, Calif., on Sunday.

Lovato, who has suffered from addiction, an eating disorder and bipolar disorder, entered treatment in 2011 when she was 18. She later relapsed and entered a sober facility for a year. She has always been candid about her issues and chronciled her struggles in the 2017 YouTube original documentary "Simply Complicated" and the 2012 doc "Stay Strong."

Last month, Lovato released a song called "Sober," in which she admits to withdrawal and possibly relapsing. In the chorus, she sings "Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."

Upon hearing the news, celebrities took to Twitter to voice their support for Lovato:


If you're struggling with addiction, get anonymous and confidential support by calling the Kids Help Line 1-800-668-6868 or by visiting the Government of Canada's substance counselling resources

