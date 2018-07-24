Report: Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Possible Heroin Overdose
TMZ, which first broke the news, reports the 25-year-old was treated with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. Though her reps have yet to release a statement, a source tells People the pop star is "okay and stable.” A source close to Lovato is disputing TMZ’s original report that it was heroin, reports People.
LAPD officer Ray Brown confirmed to Us Weekly that authorities responded to a call at a home in the Hollywood Hills at 11:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 24.
Lovato was scheduled to play a show in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday. She had just performed in Paso Robles, Calif., on Sunday.
Lovato, who has suffered from addiction, an eating disorder and bipolar disorder, entered treatment in 2011 when she was 18. She later relapsed and entered a sober facility for a year. She has always been candid about her issues and chronciled her struggles in the 2017 YouTube original documentary "Simply Complicated" and the 2012 doc "Stay Strong."
Last month, Lovato released a song called "Sober," in which she admits to withdrawal and possibly relapsing. In the chorus, she sings "Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."
Upon hearing the news, celebrities took to Twitter to voice their support for Lovato:
i love u @ddlovato— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018
My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018
Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon.— LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018
Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love.— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018
praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018
@ddlovato we love you— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018
I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health.— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018
Praying for Demi Lovato— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018
Very sad to hear this news...
Sad to hear of Demi Lovato's struggle.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 24, 2018
Kids, seriously, heroin NEVER writes a happy ending. NEVER!
Strength to her and any/everyone battling that beast.
If you're struggling with addiction, get anonymous and confidential support by calling the Kids Help Line 1-800-668-6868 or by visiting the Government of Canada's substance counselling resources.