Report: Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Possible Overdose

Just weeks after releasing a song in which she admitted to relapsing after six years of sobriety, Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a possible overdose. TMZ , which first broke the news, originally reported that the 25-year-old overdosed on heroin, though a source close to Lovato is disputing that claim. Us Weekly reports that she was treated with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. According to the source, one of the star’s friends "had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened.""Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's rep said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."The LAPD confirmed that authorities responded to a call at a home in the Hollywood Hills at 11:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 24.Lovato was scheduled to play a show in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday. She had just performed in Paso Robles, Calif., on Sunday.Lovato, who has suffered from addiction, an eating disorder and bipolar disorder, entered treatment in 2011 when she was 18. She later relapsed and entered a sober facility for a year. She has always been candid about her issues and chronciled her struggles in the 2017 YouTube original documentary "Simply Complicated" and the 2012 doc "Stay Strong."Last month, Lovato released a song called " Sober ," in which she admits to withdrawal and possibly relapsing. In the chorus, she sings "Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."