Report: Demi Lovato Hospitalized After Possible Overdose
TMZ, which first broke the news, originally reported that the 25-year-old overdosed on heroin, though a source close to Lovato is disputing that claim. Us Weekly reports that she was treated with Narcan — an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. According to the source, one of the star’s friends "had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened."
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's rep said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
The LAPD confirmed that authorities responded to a call at a home in the Hollywood Hills at 11:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 24.
Lovato was scheduled to play a show in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday. She had just performed in Paso Robles, Calif., on Sunday.
Lovato, who has suffered from addiction, an eating disorder and bipolar disorder, entered treatment in 2011 when she was 18. She later relapsed and entered a sober facility for a year. She has always been candid about her issues and chronciled her struggles in the 2017 YouTube original documentary "Simply Complicated" and the 2012 doc "Stay Strong."
Last month, Lovato released a song called "Sober," in which she admits to withdrawal and possibly relapsing. In the chorus, she sings "Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor."
Upon hearing the news, celebrities took to Twitter to voice their support for Lovato:
i love u @ddlovato— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018
My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018
Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon.— LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018
Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love.— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018
praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018
@ddlovato we love you— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018
I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health.— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018
Praying for Demi Lovato— Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018
Very sad to hear this news...
Sad to hear of Demi Lovato's struggle.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) July 24, 2018
Kids, seriously, heroin NEVER writes a happy ending. NEVER!
Strength to her and any/everyone battling that beast.
@ people on the internet who use drug addiction as a meme/troll concept: enjoy every second of your privilege. because you’ve obviously never had the disease effect you or someone you love. i pray you never experience the horror of the thing bringing you a quick laugh.— h (@halsey) July 21, 2018
The world is deeply In Love with you @ddlovato xx— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) July 25, 2018
We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018
Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018
Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018
love & strength to you @ddlovato we’re all here for you baby girl— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 25, 2018
If you're struggling with addiction, get anonymous and confidential support by calling the Kids Help Line 1-800-668-6868 or by visiting the Government of Canada's substance counselling resources.