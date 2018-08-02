The Kardashian Sisters Star In New Calvin Klein Campaign
Calvin Klein just released another underwear and jeans campaign featuring all of the Kardashian sisters.
The photos, which appear to have been taken in the spring, feature a still-pregnant Khloe (who gave birth to daughter True in April) and a post-pregnancy Kylie (who gave birth to daughter Stormi in February).
This is the latest Klein campaign for the Kardashian clan. The previous shoot featured a strategically placed quilt to hide Kylie's then-secret baby bump.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Ryan Seacrest interview on Thursday, Kim talked about the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The allegations that Thomspon was cheating on Khloe Kardashian broke in April, just days before Khloe gave birth. Khloe quickly forgave him and they have reconciled, but it led to some tense discussions with her family.
"What was the tough conversation that you had to have with her or that you wanted to have with her when we were watching all of it unfold in the media?" Ryan asked Kim, according to E!.
"We definitely all had that conversation and honestly I don't want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations. And sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren't and it was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do."
She added, “It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world. I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there's a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we'll support that."
