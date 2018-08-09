What Critics Are Saying About Crazy Rich Asians
It’s the summer of romcoms! From The Kissing Booth to Mamma Mia 2 to Set It Up, the much-maligned genre is suddenly having a moment. And it’s about to kick into overdrive with the release of Crazy Rich Asians on August 15.
The film adaptation of the popular book by Kevin Kwan follows Rachel (Constance Wu), a New Yorker who goes to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to meet his family, and is surprised to learn that they are incredibly wealthy. Nick’s mother (Michelle Yeoh) disapproves of the relationship and believe her much sought-after son can do better than Rachel, a native New Yorker who was raised by a working single mom.
As the first major studio release since 1993 to feature an all-Asian cast – not to mention an Asian director (Jon M Chu) and screenwriter (Adele Lim) – there’s a lot riding on the film. Luckily, critics have embraced it, praising its light touch and heartwarming romance. The film, which is currently at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, is already selling out at preview screenings.
Here’s a selection of what top critics are saying:
"The movie is still a deliriously glossy, globe-trotting trifle -- two hours of romantic fantasy and real-estate porn poured on so thick it's almost lickable." – EW
"Truly, Crazy Rich Asians is what studio romantic comedies should be, and hopefully it will help usher in a new era for the genre, bringing more diverse stories to a revival of the big studio rom-com." – ScreenRant
"Rachel and Eleanor's battle comes to a head over a game of mah jongg, and it’s one of the more impressive and smart rom-com climaxes I’ve seen, as full-hearted as it is smart." – Vulture
"Crazy Rich Asians is breathless fun -- rather weightless, too." – Vanity Fair
“Emotionally layered, culturally specific, and frequently hilarious, Crazy Rich is a transportive delight, with food montages to die for (the film offers a splendid showcase of Singapore’s justly celebrated street-food scene) and a wedding processional so exquisite I started crying at its sheer beauty.” – Slate
"Don’t worry: Crazy Rich Asians won't bomb, and while it won't beat Black Panther either, the film is every bit as exciting in the way it takes an ethnic group that is seldom given more than one or two supporting roles per movie and populates an entire blockbuster with memorable, multidimensional Asian characters." – Variety
"This adaptation of Kevin Kwan's 2013 international bestseller is many things: a tour de force of lifestyle pornography, a slick, enjoyable divertissement, a surprisingly trenchant study of class and cultural difference." – Los Angeles Times
"Ultimately, Crazy Rich Asians doesn't need to subvert all its predictable elements, because even if we know where it's going, we've never seen that story told this way." – The Wrap
"The entire film heavily leans into its specificity with a zest that's infectious. Crazy Rich Asians is here to celebrate in a big way." – Refinery 29
"Seeing this kind of onscreen representation is incredibly satisfying, especially via Kwan's rich page-turner, loaded with cattiness but also plenty of Asian diversity, from wholesome friends and wise confidantes to jealous mean girls and scheming parents." – Time Out
"Based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling novels, the filmmaker and his cast of entirely Asian-American actors bring to life one of the summer season's greatest on-screen pleasures." – Indiewire
"Crazy Rich Asians is a defibrillator for a genre that flatlined ages ago. This heartwarming, well-acted - and decadent - film takes you back to the greatest hits of Nancy Meyers, Richard Curtis and Nora Ephron." – NY Post
"The comedy is one part Meet the Parents, two parts Cinderella story, with those familiar elements reinvigorated by the fresh setting of upscale Singapore, with its architectural splendors embracing both colonial history and imposing modernist forms." – The Hollywood Reporter
"Directed by Jon M. Chu with a combination of traditional aesthetics (silk dresses, tan hua flowers) and music-video excess (infinity pools, barge-raves), “Crazy Rich Asians” is nothing if not an escapist pleasure. It's as fizzy as Dom Pérignon and as flashy as a pair of Louboutins — even if, in the end, it has the social conscience of a Faberge egg." – Newsday
The film adaptation of the popular book by Kevin Kwan follows Rachel (Constance Wu), a New Yorker who goes to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to meet his family, and is surprised to learn that they are incredibly wealthy. Nick’s mother (Michelle Yeoh) disapproves of the relationship and believe her much sought-after son can do better than Rachel, a native New Yorker who was raised by a working single mom.
As the first major studio release since 1993 to feature an all-Asian cast – not to mention an Asian director (Jon M Chu) and screenwriter (Adele Lim) – there’s a lot riding on the film. Luckily, critics have embraced it, praising its light touch and heartwarming romance. The film, which is currently at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, is already selling out at preview screenings.
Here’s a selection of what top critics are saying:
"The movie is still a deliriously glossy, globe-trotting trifle -- two hours of romantic fantasy and real-estate porn poured on so thick it's almost lickable." – EW
"Truly, Crazy Rich Asians is what studio romantic comedies should be, and hopefully it will help usher in a new era for the genre, bringing more diverse stories to a revival of the big studio rom-com." – ScreenRant
"Rachel and Eleanor's battle comes to a head over a game of mah jongg, and it’s one of the more impressive and smart rom-com climaxes I’ve seen, as full-hearted as it is smart." – Vulture
"Crazy Rich Asians is breathless fun -- rather weightless, too." – Vanity Fair
“Emotionally layered, culturally specific, and frequently hilarious, Crazy Rich is a transportive delight, with food montages to die for (the film offers a splendid showcase of Singapore’s justly celebrated street-food scene) and a wedding processional so exquisite I started crying at its sheer beauty.” – Slate
"Don’t worry: Crazy Rich Asians won't bomb, and while it won't beat Black Panther either, the film is every bit as exciting in the way it takes an ethnic group that is seldom given more than one or two supporting roles per movie and populates an entire blockbuster with memorable, multidimensional Asian characters." – Variety
"This adaptation of Kevin Kwan's 2013 international bestseller is many things: a tour de force of lifestyle pornography, a slick, enjoyable divertissement, a surprisingly trenchant study of class and cultural difference." – Los Angeles Times
"Ultimately, Crazy Rich Asians doesn't need to subvert all its predictable elements, because even if we know where it's going, we've never seen that story told this way." – The Wrap
"The entire film heavily leans into its specificity with a zest that's infectious. Crazy Rich Asians is here to celebrate in a big way." – Refinery 29
"Seeing this kind of onscreen representation is incredibly satisfying, especially via Kwan's rich page-turner, loaded with cattiness but also plenty of Asian diversity, from wholesome friends and wise confidantes to jealous mean girls and scheming parents." – Time Out
"Based on Kevin Kwan's bestselling novels, the filmmaker and his cast of entirely Asian-American actors bring to life one of the summer season's greatest on-screen pleasures." – Indiewire
"Crazy Rich Asians is a defibrillator for a genre that flatlined ages ago. This heartwarming, well-acted - and decadent - film takes you back to the greatest hits of Nancy Meyers, Richard Curtis and Nora Ephron." – NY Post
"The comedy is one part Meet the Parents, two parts Cinderella story, with those familiar elements reinvigorated by the fresh setting of upscale Singapore, with its architectural splendors embracing both colonial history and imposing modernist forms." – The Hollywood Reporter
"Directed by Jon M. Chu with a combination of traditional aesthetics (silk dresses, tan hua flowers) and music-video excess (infinity pools, barge-raves), “Crazy Rich Asians” is nothing if not an escapist pleasure. It's as fizzy as Dom Pérignon and as flashy as a pair of Louboutins — even if, in the end, it has the social conscience of a Faberge egg." – Newsday