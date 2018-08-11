Is Your Fave TV Show Cancelled?
With the axing of popular TV shows like Scorpion and The Exorcist, last-minute saves of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Designated Survivor and Lucifer, Timeless' slow march to cancellation, Lethal Weapon replacing its lead actor, and Roseanne's new spinoff, it’s been a wild few weeks in TVland! Did your favourite TV show make the cut for a return next year, or is it floating up to the small screen in the sky?
Check out where network shows currently stand (and click here to find out when your fave shows return this fall):
ABC
Renewed:
-American Housewife
-Agents of Shield
-black-ish
-Child Support
-Designated Survivor (Netflix has picked it up for a 10-episode third season)
-For the People
-Fresh Off the Boat
-The Goldbergs
-The Good Doctor
-Grey’s Anatomy
-How to Get Away With Murder
-Modern Family
-Speechless
-Splitting Up Together
-Station 19
Cancelled:
-Alex Inc.
-The Crossing
-Deception
-Kevin Saves the World
-Marvel’s Inhumans
-The Mayor
-The Middle
-Once Upon a Time
-Quantico
-Roseanne (though a spinoff has been ordered)
-Scandal
-Ten Days in the Valley
NBC
Renewed:
-A.P. Bio
-The Blacklist
-Blindspot
-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moved from Fox)
-Chicago Fire
-Chicago Med
-Chicago P.D.
-The Good Place
-Law & Order: SVU
-Making It
-Marlon
-Midnight, Texas
-Superstore
-This Is Us
-Trial & Error
-Will & Grace
Cancelled:
-The Brave
-Champions
-Great News
-The Night Shift
-Rise
-Shades of Blue
-Taken
-Timeless (though NBC will air a 2-hour wrapup)
FOX
Renewed:
-9-1-1
-Beat Shazam
-Bob’s Burgers
-Empire
-Family Guy
-The Gifted
-Last Man Standing
-Lethal Weapon (with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne Crawford)
-The Orville
-The Resident
-The Simpsons
-Star
-Prison Break
-Gotham
Canceled:
-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moving to NBC)
-Ghosted
-LA to Vegas
-Lucifer (moving to Netflix)
-The Exorcist
-The Last Man on Earth
-The Mick
-New Girl
-Shots Fired
-The X-Files
CBS
Renewed:
-The Big Bang Theory (final season)
-Blue Bloods
-Bull
-Elementary
-Hawaii Five-0
-Instinct
-Life in Pieces
-MacGyver
-Madam Secretary
-Man With a Plan
-Mom
-NCIS
-NCIS: Los Angeles
-NCIS: New Orleans
-Ransom
-Salvation
-SEAL Team
-S.W.A.T.
-Young Sheldon
Canceled:
-9JKL
-Code Black
-Kevin Can Wait
-Living Biblically
-Me, Myself & I
-Scorpion
-Superior Donuts
-Wisdom of the Crowd
-Zoo
CW
Renewed:
-The 100
-Arrow
-Black Lightning
-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
-Dynasty
-The Flash
-iZombie
-Jane the Virgin
-Legends of Tomorrow
-Supergirl
-Supernatural
Canceled:
-Life Sentence
-The Originals
-Valour
