Is Your Fave TV Show Cancelled?

Photo credit : NBC
Is Your Fave TV Show Cancelled?
August 11, 2018 - 9:09 AM TV
With the axing of popular TV shows like Scorpion and The Exorcist, last-minute saves of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Designated Survivor and Lucifer, Timeless' slow march to cancellation, Lethal Weapon replacing its lead actor, and Roseanne's new spinoff, it’s been a wild few weeks in TVland! Did your favourite TV show make the cut for a return next year, or is it floating up to the small screen in the sky?

Check out where network shows currently stand (and click here to find out when your fave shows return this fall):

ABC

Renewed:
-American Housewife
-Agents of Shield
-black-ish
-Child Support
-Designated Survivor (Netflix has picked it up for a 10-episode third season)
-For the People
-Fresh Off the Boat
-The Goldbergs
-The Good Doctor
-Grey’s Anatomy
-How to Get Away With Murder
-Modern Family
-Speechless
-Splitting Up Together
-Station 19
 
Cancelled:
-Alex Inc.
-The Crossing
-Deception
-Kevin Saves the World
-Marvel’s Inhumans
-The Mayor
-The Middle
-Once Upon a Time
-Quantico
-Roseanne (though a spinoff has been ordered)
-Scandal
-Ten Days in the Valley
 
NBC
 
Renewed:
-A.P. Bio
-The Blacklist
-Blindspot
-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moved from Fox)
-Chicago Fire
-Chicago Med
-Chicago P.D.
-The Good Place
-Law & Order: SVU
-Making It
-Marlon
-Midnight, Texas
-Superstore
-This Is Us
-Trial & Error
-Will & Grace
 
Cancelled:
-The Brave
-Champions
-Great News
-The Night Shift
-Rise
-Shades of Blue
-Taken
-Timeless (though NBC will air a 2-hour wrapup)
 

FOX

Renewed:
-9-1-1
-Beat Shazam
-Bob’s Burgers
-Empire
-Family Guy
-The Gifted
-Last Man Standing
-Lethal Weapon (with Seann William Scott replacing Clayne Crawford)
-The Orville
-The Resident
-The Simpsons
-Star
-Prison Break
-Gotham

Canceled:
-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moving to NBC)
-Ghosted
-LA to Vegas
-Lucifer (moving to Netflix)
-The Exorcist
-The Last Man on Earth
-The Mick
-New Girl
-Shots Fired
-The X-Files


CBS

Renewed:
-The Big Bang Theory (final season)
-Blue Bloods
-Bull
-Elementary
-Hawaii Five-0
-Instinct
-Life in Pieces
-MacGyver
-Madam Secretary
-Man With a Plan
-Mom
-NCIS
-NCIS: Los Angeles
-NCIS: New Orleans
-Ransom
-Salvation
-SEAL Team
-S.W.A.T.
-Young Sheldon

Canceled:
-9JKL
-Code Black
-Kevin Can Wait
-Living Biblically
-Me, Myself & I
-Scorpion
-Superior Donuts
-Wisdom of the Crowd
-Zoo



CW

Renewed:
-The 100
-Arrow
-Black Lightning
-Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
-Dynasty
-The Flash
-iZombie
-Jane the Virgin
-Legends of Tomorrow
-Supergirl
-Supernatural

Canceled:
-Life Sentence
-The Originals
-Valour



 

