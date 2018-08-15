ÎleSoniq 2018: A big success for the 5th edition

Friday

It is finally under some normal temperatures that we can have a festival without dying of heat. The short weekend started with a wonderful friday, just well crowded. The Île Soniq event is one of my favorite festivals. Most Quebec and Ontario festival goers are always smiling, peaceful, true to their EDM events!I arrived friday around 15h, just afterI regret to have missed. I saw him in first part of the show ofa few years earlier in Ottawa, and had a blast. As a matter of fact,, an electro-Montreal trio, has set us on fire with unique visuals that make their shows an experience in itself and take us with them in their apocalyptic universe. They presented their new album New Worlds, a little different from their first one, Welcome To Our Church. At the end of their set, we had a beautiful speech of love, thanking Evenko, Île Soniq and all their fans finishing with a traditional family photo surrounded by their hometown. A little bit later Diplo's take over. The crowd was completely in a trance, especially when he played his big hit Get it right. To end the first day in style, none other thandid us, and I quote, put 'our fucking hands in the air' and thrilled the turntables with its essentials such as Ocho Cinco, Magenta Riddim, Let me love you, Middle and many more!I welcomed the 2nd day with open arms chilling under the trees near the scene Neon Bacardi. When I was ready to go dancing, I was curious to see the very controversial, a 15 years old rapper who made her name on the famous tv show Dr Phil, have you heard of it? As she only sang 30 minutes rather than 45, I missed her famous hit Cash me outside how bout dah and did attend only her last song. I admit that I do not complain ... Then I runned to the main scene to seethat everybody talked to me so much and I now understand why! It literally was my crush of the weekend! Big hits one after the other, really crazy! I quickly returned to the other side of the site to let off steam on the, an insane dubstep DJ in the drums and bass who made a lot of collaborations with a ton of artists includingunfortunately couldn't make it and had to cancel the show to the disappointment of many of his fans and that's whyandhad to take over!has to lengthen his set and finished the evening in style with a beautiful stage presence making us vibrate on the headlines like Paris, Roses, Something like that and finished smoothly with their famous song Someone.Thank you Île Soniq for your magic, your atmosphere and the beautiful musical discoveries that I make every time. See you next year!