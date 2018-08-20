The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Best Dressed at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo credit : Patricia Schlein/WENN.com/Cover Images
Best Dressed at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
August 20, 2018 - 22:10 PM Music
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson indulged in PDA. Cardi B showed off her rockin' post-baby bod. Jennifer Lopez reminded everyone why she deserves the Vanguard award. Check out all the hottest looks from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. 

