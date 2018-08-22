The Big Bang Theory Is Coming To An End
CBS just announced some big (bang) news: the upcoming season of The Big Bang Theory will be its last.
The show, which returns on Sept. 24, will wrap up its run with a 12th and final season.
A joint statement released on Aug. 22 by Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said: "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."
Despite being a ratings megahouse that often topped the most watched TV shows list across all broadcast networks, it makes sense for the show to wrap up when the original cast (Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg) is still in tact.
Galecki hinted at the show’s end at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January, saying “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”
However, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour three weeks ago, CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl said "We don’t believe it's the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros." Her comment seemed to take series co-creator and executive producer Bill Prady by surprise, with him tweeting “Huh.”
When the show ends in May 2019, it will mark the end of the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history, with a record-breaking 279 episodes.
In other TV news, find out when all your favourite TV shows return here.
The show, which returns on Sept. 24, will wrap up its run with a 12th and final season.
A joint statement released on Aug. 22 by Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said: "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."
Despite being a ratings megahouse that often topped the most watched TV shows list across all broadcast networks, it makes sense for the show to wrap up when the original cast (Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg) is still in tact.
Galecki hinted at the show’s end at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January, saying “I think at this point everyone is very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”
However, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour three weeks ago, CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl said "We don’t believe it's the final year. We are in preliminary discussions to renew the show with Warner Bros." Her comment seemed to take series co-creator and executive producer Bill Prady by surprise, with him tweeting “Huh.”
August 5, 2018
When the show ends in May 2019, it will mark the end of the longest-running multicamera comedy in TV history, with a record-breaking 279 episodes.
In other TV news, find out when all your favourite TV shows return here.