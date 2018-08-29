5 Steps You Can Take To Achieve Better Sleep
If you’re anything like me or countless others, falling asleep is no easy task. I used to toss and turn for what seemed like hours, worrying about the kids, or something someone said to me in 1991. As silly as these irrational thoughts may have seemed, I always woke up the next morning feeling groggy and terrible. Good luck trying to accomplish anything on zero sleep. I couldn’t think of a worse way to start my day.
Over the years, I’ve experimented and narrowed down what I really need to get a good night sleep. The combination of these things have guaranteed me sleep in almost any situation and has led to undeniable improvements in my quality of life.
Write your thoughts
The last thing you’d want to do in the evening after a long day of work and taking care of everyone else is to start writing things down.
I get it, but hear me out.
Try writing out all your thoughts in a journal just before bed. You’ll start to feel a release.
I promise.
Often times, I don’t even want to do it, but I force myself to just do it and I feel my thoughts pour out from my pen unto that paper. It’s like going to the gym! You might not want to at first, but you’ll be glad you did! You can check out this great research out of the UK that solidifies this notion.
White noise
I totally understand if you have children and need complete silence in order to wake up if something happens. However, if you can manage it, having a constant sound of any kind has really helped me tune out the world. Some people use actual white noise but that’s too weird for me. I’ll put on the sound of the ocean. My husband loves it too!
Lavender Oil
Is there anything more lovely than the smell of lavender? Probably not!
However, there is more to lavender than the silky smell. Lavender oil is actually proven to have relaxing and calming qualities. Lavender oil can literally lower your blood pressure! So much so
that you should be careful if you have blood pressure issues. Get the good quality, natural stuff and enjoy!
Meditation
Don’t worry, I’m not going full-hippie on you here. Meditation has been around for thousands of years and has only truly come to the attention of the western world over the last few decades. I’d recommend you check out the Calm app (you can get it on the app store for your phone). Many people swear by it and almost can’t live without!
Meditation will help you increase your mindfulness, allow you to tune out the world and focus on your breathing. It always amazes me how much better I feel after just a few minutes of meditation. The stress of the day simply melts away.
CBD Oil
I saved the best for last. This is now the foundation to a good night’s sleep in my life. When I discovered CBD oil (or cannabidiol if you want to be fancy) I was so skeptical, but my friend urged me to try it and I’m so glad I did.
CBD is a hemp extract that has been shown to be an effective anxiety buster, able to calm us down by promoting homeostasis and decreasing inflammation in the body. What you are left is with is a relaxing feeling that puts you to sleep in no time. I swear by CBDfx’s products before bed but be sure to play around with dosing to find what works best for you.
Learn more about CBD oil.