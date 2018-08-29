New Year Anxiety? Try Out These Essential Oil Blends!
It’s happening. The days are getting shorter and summer is coming to an end. It’s not so much summer ending that might give us anxiety, but the fact that september brings with it a lot of change and settling back into routine. These events and changes are stressful! There’s a reason why Billie Joe Armstrong only wants to be woken up when September is over.
Luckily, feeling good and dealing with this stress does not have to be an unachievable dream. Many people (myself included) use the power of essential oils to soothe, relax and build confidence. Aromatherapy has been used for centuries by many civilizations. It has a direct impact on the brain and is a proven natural way to take care of yourself.
Lack of Confidence
Personally, I find that my anxiety can often be traced back to my lack of confidence or self care. The stress that we go through thanks to our anxiety can have a large negative impact on your health. Therefore, mitigating your stress and anxiety should not only be seen as self care, but rather health care.
It doesn’t have to be hard. In fact, it’s so easy. Whether it be prayer, meditation, yoga or sitting in silence, it doesn’t matter. What matters is your are taking time to sit, relax, breathe and focus on your breathing. Essential oils play an integral part in this process thanks to the many calming, stimulating effects.
Here are 3 of my favorite blends (you’ll need a diffuser if you want to try them out!)
Stress-eliminator:
You can’t go wrong with peppermint. It’s my number one weapon against stress. It can also help with digestive issues. Sometimes, if I have a headache, I rub small amounts of oil on some pressure spots on my head and you have to try it. It’s a life saver.
- 3 drops peppermint essential oil
- 3 drops wild orange (or your favorite citrus EO)
Something for midday
Essential oils isn’t just about relaxing. You will find that this blend has an invigorating scent that will lift your spirits and get you through the day.
- 3 drops bergamot essential oil
- 2 drops grapefruit essential oil
- 1 drop peppermint essential oil
Give me peace
I’m a big believer in CBD oil. If you’re a friend of mine, you’re probably sick of hearing me blab about it, but it really works. It’s derived from Marijuana, of course, but has no THC (the compound that actually gets you high.) This particular blend in the diffuser gives a nice rich earthy tone that I find very pleasant.
- 3 drops CBD oil
- 3 drops lavender essential oil
I want to sleep now...
I would encourage you to use this as a nightly sleepytime routine. Lavender effectively calms the soul and mind. This combination is my go-to when I need to relax and unwind.
- 15 drops lavender essential oil
- 2 ounces distilled water
