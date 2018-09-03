The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Nicki Minaj Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction: “[They] Saw My Nipples at Least 50 Times Tonight”

Photo credit : WENN.com/Cover Images
September 3, 2018 - 19:07 PM Music
Nicki Minaj gave the audience a real show at the Made In America concert in Philadelphia on Sunday night. The 35-year-old singer showed off more than she bargained for when her deep cut top kept slipping during her performance of “Majesty.”

But ever the consummate professional, Minaj knew the show must go on and kept performing without missing a step.
 
She even joked during her performance, “You know what? Let’s go at ‘em. They all saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight.”
 

She later tweeted that the issue was a brand of pasties that she wasn’t used to.
 
Minaj became the first female rapper to ever headline Jay Z’s MIA, in what will now be her sole North American appearance this year (she recently postponed the NA leg of her “Queen” tour until next year).

Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae, Post Malone, Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine also performed at the seventh annual two-day concert in Philly.

