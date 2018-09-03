Nicki Minaj Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction: “[They] Saw My Nipples at Least 50 Times Tonight”

nicki not giving a fuck IS ICONIC #NickiXMadeInAmerica pic.twitter.com/qXAmVGQeqg — QUEEN (@HARDWHlTE) September 3, 2018

They put on see thru pasties on me while heading to stage. I just KNEW they were my normal (non see through ones) chile... ummmm they were not! https://t.co/8m4Cxiqtzp — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) September 3, 2018

Nicki Minaj gave the audience a real show at the Made In America concert in Philadelphia on Sunday night. The 35-year-old singer showed off more than she bargained for when her deep cut top kept slipping during her performance of “Majesty.”But ever the consummate professional, Minaj knew the show must go on and kept performing without missing a step.She even joked during her performance, “You know what? Let’s go at ‘em. They all saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight.”She later tweeted that the issue was a brand of pasties that she wasn’t used to.Minaj became the first female rapper to ever headline Jay Z’s MIA, in what will now be her sole North American appearance this year (she recently postponed the NA leg of her “Queen” tour until next year).Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae, Post Malone, Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine also performed at the seventh annual two-day concert in Philly.