The 10 Buzziest New TV Shows This Fall
You know how you already don't have enough time to catch up on the television shows you're behind on? Well, it's about to get so much worse! The fall TV season is upon us, and with it comes a handful of new shows. While there are no obvious breakout shows this year, there are a few that have the potential to avoid cancellation and maybe even win a weekly slot on our PVR. We've narrowed it down to the 10 most promising new shows of the season.
Mayans M.C. – Sept. 4, FX Canada, 10 p.m.
Fans of Sons of Anarchy will welcome this spinoff, which focuses on a rival motorcycle club and its newest recruit, EZ Reyes (J. D. Pardo), who’s has just gotten out of prison and is trying to prove himself to the older club members, including his brother. Things heat up in the first episode when the club’s shipment of heroin-hiding dresses are robbed during EZ’s first run.
Maniac – Netflix, Sept. 21
The streaming service is hoping to make its mark on the fall TV schedule with a slew of new shows, but this one seems to be the most promising. Superbad co-stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone reunite to play strangers who agree to submit themselves to a pharmaceutical trial for a new pill that blurs the lines between reality and hallucination and promises to fix mental illness, depression and even a broken heart. It’s directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and costars Justin Theroux, Jemima Kirke and Sally Field.
Manifest – NBC and CityTV, Sept. 24, 10 p.m.
Once Upon A Time’s Josh Dallas returns to the small screen in this Lost-inspired drama. When his plane is overbooked, Dallas’ character Ben, along with his sister and cancer-stricken son, decide to split from the rest of their family members and take a later flight. But when their flight lands, they’re surprised to discover that they’ve been declared missing for five years – and their friends and family have moved on without them. Not only do the passengers have no idea what happened to them, they also don’t understand the strange connection to each other and their surroundings that they now feel.
New Amsterdam – NBC and Global, Sept. 25, 10 p.m.
The Blacklist star Ryan Eggold plays the new medical director of a hospital where he’s been charged with shaking things up. He endeavours to put patients before profit and turn the system around, despite the criticism he’s getting from all sides. Will his rousing speeches be enough to turn the tide?
Single Parents – ABC, Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m.
From New Girl creator Liz Meriwether comes a new comedy starring SNL’s Taran Killam, who has devoted his life to raising his young daughter by himself. The other single parents at his daughter’s school, played by Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis and Brad Garrett, bring him under their wing to show him that there’s more to life than parenthood.
A Million Little Things – ABC and CityTV, Sept. 26., 10 p.m.
Trying to follow in This Is Us’ tear-jerking footsteps, this new drama follows a group of friends whose world is turned upside down by the shocking suicide of their most stable member (played by Ron Livingston). The group – who first became friends while trapped in a broken elevator – struggles with the sudden death while attempting to fix the distance that has grown between them over the years.
All American – The CW, Oct. 10, 9 p.m.
This Greg Berlanti–developed football drama tells the true-life story of a young football star who transfers from his low-income school to a posh high school in Beverly Hills, where he lives with the football coach who recruited him (Taye Diggs) and his family. It’s been described as Friday Night Lights meets The OC, which sounds like our sweet spot!
Camping – HBO, Oct. 14, 10 p.m
Jennifer Garner returns to TV for the first time since Alias in this limited-run comedy from the creators of Girls. In it, Garner plays an uptight wife and mother who plans a birthday getaway for her husband (played by Doctor Who’s David Tennant), which goes awry when a number of friends and strangers crash their campsite.
Charmed – The CW & W Network, Oct. 14, 9 p.m.
This isn’t a sequel to the supernatural early-aughts hit, but instead it’s a straight up reboot. This time, three Latinx actresses (Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery) play siblings who are surprised to discover upon their mother’s death that they are powerful witches destined to fight evil beings. The show is a bit more comedic than the original, and definitely more “woke” – the pilot makes numerous references to Times Up, Me Too and the importance of consent.
Homecoming – Amazon, Nov. 5
Julia Roberts makes the transition to the small screen in this mind-bending psychological thriller from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. She reunites with her My Best Friend’s Wedding co-star Dermot Mulroney to play a caseworker who is trying to help a soldier (Stephen James) re-enter civilian life. But all is not as it seems.
