Fall TV Preview: When Do Your Favourite TV Shows Return?

It's that time of year again -- time to accept the fact that the weather is getting colder, the days are getting shorter, and all your favourite TV shows are about to launch new seasons. Grab some snacks, settle into your couch's butt groove and get ready to face the fall TV season with Dose.ca's guide to when all your favourite network TV shows return -- as well as the premiere dates of new series. (And don't forget to check out all the TV trailers that debuted at Comic-Con!)MONDAY, SEPT. 248pm Dancing With the Stars10pm The Good DoctorWEDNESDAY, SEPT. 268pm The Goldbergs8:30pm American Housewife9pm Modern Family9:30pm Single Parents (new)10pm A Million Little Things (new)THURSDAY, SEPT. 278pm Grey’s Anatomy10pm How to Get Away With MurderSUNDAY, SEPT. 307pm America’s Funniest Home VideosTHURSDAY, OCT. 49pm Station 19FRIDAY, OCT. 58pm Fresh Off the Boat8:30pm Speechless9pm Child SupportSUNDAY, OCT. 78pm Dancing with the Stars: Junior (new)10pm Shark TankSUNDAY, OCT. 149pm Shark Tank10pm The Alec Baldwin Show (new)TUESDAY, OCT. 168pm The Conners (new)8:30pm The Kids Are Alright (new)9pm black-ish9:30pm Splitting Up Together10pm The Rookie (new)MONDAY, SEPT. 248pm The Voice10pm Manifest (new)TUESDAY, SEPT. 259pm This Is Us10pm New Amsterdam (new)WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 268pm Chicago Med9pm Chicago Fire10pm Chicago P.D.THURSDAY, SEPT. 278pm The Good Place9pm Law & Order: SVUFRIDAY, SEPT. 2810pm Dateline NBCTHURSDAY, OCT. 48pm Superstore9pm Will & Grace9:30pm I Feel Bad (new)10pm Law & Order: SVUFRIDAY, OCT. 128pm BlindspotFRIDAY, OCT. 269pm Midnight, TexasTUESDAY, OCT. 98pm The Flash9pm Black LightningWEDNESDAY, OCT. 108pm Riverdale9pm All American (new)THURSDAY, OCT. 118pm SupernaturalFRIDAY, OCT. 128pm Dynasty9pm Crazy Ex-GirlfriendSUNDAY, OCT. 148pm Supergirl9pm Charmed (new)MONDAY, OCT. 158pm ArrowMONDAY, OCT. 229pm DC’s Legends of TomorrowTHURSDAY, OCT. 259pm Legacies (new)SUNDAY, SEPT. 98pm RelSUNDAY, SEPT. 238pm 9-1-1MONDAY, SEPT. 248pm The ResidentTUESDAY, SEPT. 258pm The Gifted9pm Lethal WeaponWEDNESDAY, SEPT. 268pm Empire9pm StarTHURSDAY, SEPT. 277:30pm Thursday Night FootballFRIDAY, SEPT. 288pm Last Man Standing8:30pm The Cool Kids (new)9pm Hell's KitchenSUNDAY, SEPT. 308pm The Simpsons8:30pm Bob's Burgers9pm Family GuyMONDAY, SEPT. 248pm The Big Bang Theory8:30pm Young Sheldon9pm Magnum P.I. (new)10pm BullTUESDAY, SEPT. 258pm NCIS9pm FBI (new)10pm NCIS: New OrleansWEDNESDAY, SEPT. 268pm SurvivorTHURSDAY, SEPT. 279pm Mom9:30pm Murphy Brown (new)10pm S.W.A.T.FRIDAY, SEPT. 288pm MacGyver9pm Hawaii Five-010pm Blue BloodsSATURDAY, SEPT. 298pm Crimetime Saturday9pm 48 HoursSUNDAY, SEPT. 307:30pm 60 Minutes8:30pm God Friended Me9:30pm NCIS: Los AngelesMONDAY, OCT. 18pm The Neighborhood (new)8:30pm Happy Together (new)WEDNESDAY, OCT. 39pm SEAL Team10pm Criminal MindsSATURDAY, OCT. 610pm 48 HoursSUNDAY, OCT. 77pm 60 Minutes9pm NCIS: Los Angeles10pm Madam Secretary