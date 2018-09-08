Fall TV Preview: When Do Your Favourite TV Shows Return?
It's that time of year again -- time to accept the fact that the weather is getting colder, the days are getting shorter, and all your favourite TV shows are about to launch new seasons. Grab some snacks, settle into your couch's butt groove and get ready to face the fall TV season with Dose.ca's guide to when all your favourite network TV shows return -- as well as the premiere dates of new series. (And don't forget to check out all the TV trailers that debuted at Comic-Con!)
ABC
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8pm Dancing With the Stars
10pm The Good Doctor
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8pm The Goldbergs
8:30pm American Housewife
9pm Modern Family
9:30pm Single Parents (new)
10pm A Million Little Things (new)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
8pm Grey’s Anatomy
10pm How to Get Away With Murder
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
7pm America’s Funniest Home Videos
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
9pm Station 19
FRIDAY, OCT. 5
8pm Fresh Off the Boat
8:30pm Speechless
9pm Child Support
SUNDAY, OCT. 7
8pm Dancing with the Stars: Junior (new)
10pm Shark Tank
SUNDAY, OCT. 14
9pm Shark Tank
10pm The Alec Baldwin Show (new)
TUESDAY, OCT. 16
8pm The Conners (new)
8:30pm The Kids Are Alright (new)
9pm black-ish
9:30pm Splitting Up Together
10pm The Rookie (new)
NBC
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8pm The Voice
10pm Manifest (new)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
9pm This Is Us
10pm New Amsterdam (new)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8pm Chicago Med
9pm Chicago Fire
10pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
8pm The Good Place
9pm Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
10pm Dateline NBC
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
8pm Superstore
9pm Will & Grace
9:30pm I Feel Bad (new)
10pm Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY, OCT. 12
8pm Blindspot
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
9pm Midnight, Texas
The CW
TUESDAY, OCT. 9
8pm The Flash
9pm Black Lightning
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10
8pm Riverdale
9pm All American (new)
THURSDAY, OCT. 11
8pm Supernatural
FRIDAY, OCT. 12
8pm Dynasty
9pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
SUNDAY, OCT. 14
8pm Supergirl
9pm Charmed (new)
MONDAY, OCT. 15
8pm Arrow
MONDAY, OCT. 22
9pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
THURSDAY, OCT. 25
9pm Legacies (new)
FOX
SUNDAY, SEPT. 9
8pm Rel
SUNDAY, SEPT. 23
8pm 9-1-1
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8pm The Resident
TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
8pm The Gifted
9pm Lethal Weapon
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8pm Empire
9pm Star
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
7:30pm Thursday Night Football
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
8pm Last Man Standing
8:30pm The Cool Kids (new)
9pm Hell's Kitchen
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
8pm The Simpsons
8:30pm Bob's Burgers
9pm Family Guy
CBS
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8pm The Big Bang Theory
8:30pm Young Sheldon
9pm Magnum P.I. (new)
10pm Bull
TUESDAY, SEPT. 25
8pm NCIS
9pm FBI (new)
10pm NCIS: New Orleans
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8pm Survivor
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
9pm Mom
9:30pm Murphy Brown (new)
10pm S.W.A.T.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 28
8pm MacGyver
9pm Hawaii Five-0
10pm Blue Bloods
SATURDAY, SEPT. 29
8pm Crimetime Saturday
9pm 48 Hours
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
7:30pm 60 Minutes
8:30pm God Friended Me
9:30pm NCIS: Los Angeles
MONDAY, OCT. 1
8pm The Neighborhood (new)
8:30pm Happy Together (new)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3
9pm SEAL Team
10pm Criminal Minds
SATURDAY, OCT. 6
10pm 48 Hours
SUNDAY, OCT. 7
7pm 60 Minutes
9pm NCIS: Los Angeles
10pm Madam Secretary
