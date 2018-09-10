Nicki Minaj Calls Fight with Cardi B "Mortifying"
Nicki Minaj wants a little less "Bang Bang" in her life. The singer broke her silence about the physical altercation she got into with Cardi B at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Harper's Bazaar.
On her Apple Music Beats 1 show on Monday, Minaj talked about the much-discussed bust up, reports People. She said, "The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together."
The two rappers got into a fight that left Cardi B with a massive bump on her forehead and a torn dress. Cardi B lunged at Minaj (who was standing against a wall surrounded by security guards) and reportedly threw a shoe at her while yelling about her baby daughter. She was escorted from the event by security. Minaj has declined pressing charges.
"I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherf—ing runway — and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt," Minaj said on her radio show Monday. She also denied trash talking Cardi's baby girl, Kulture Kiari. “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj [Minaj's full name] has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown shit."
There has been a long-simmering beef between the two rappers, which seems to have exploded on Friday night. The altercation at the party was caught on video and quickly spread across social media.
Allegedly Cardi B & Nicki Fight at the Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party Tonight pic.twitter.com/yE4MPnAjZM— PowerStarLive (@PowerStarLive) September 8, 2018