The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
Stars React to the Captain Marvel Trailer

Photo credit : Marvel
September 18, 2018 - 14:02 PM Movies
Brie Larson powers up in the first Captain Marvel trailer, which debuted Tuesday morning, and the support for the alien heroine is out of this world!

In the trailer, which is set in the 1990s, Larson's Carol Danvers drops from the sky (and into a Blockbuster Video) to become one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. She teams up with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in an attempt to stop a galactic war between two alien races from reaching Earth. The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.
 

Immediately following the trailer drop, celebrities took to Twitter to show their support of Larson and the movie, including Chris Evans, who plays Marvel's other superhero captain.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Captain Marvel hits theatres March 8, 2019.

