Stars React to the Captain Marvel Trailer

Who will save us from Thanos? Her - A Hero! @captainmarvel looks like @MarvelStudios is on a mission to take every single last nickel I have! But when you’re done Marveling over this trailer, hear a brand new SMocast with me & Scott: https://t.co/Bo4Z8dfAk3 https://t.co/4YFHjvQfF2 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 18, 2018

Um what I’m nervous and panicking!!! — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 18, 2018

Things She Did: THAT. You are my HER-O @brielarson . March can’t come soon enough @MarvelStudios https://t.co/cvvWFtiQTn — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) September 18, 2018

That fade from "HER" into "A HERO" tho

(I LOVE TRAILER WORDPLAY @brielarson) https://t.co/Ovn81VJzD1 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 18, 2018

OH MY GODDDDDDD https://t.co/OjJqerugoM — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) September 18, 2018

Brie Larson powers up in the first Captain Marvel trailer, which debuted Tuesday morning, and the support for the alien heroine is out of this world!In the trailer, which is set in the 1990s, Larson's Carol Danvers drops from the sky (and into a Blockbuster Video) to become one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. She teams up with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in an attempt to stop a galactic war between two alien races from reaching Earth. The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.Immediately following the trailer drop, celebrities took to Twitter to show their support of Larson and the movie, including Chris Evans, who plays Marvel's other superhero captain.Captain Marvel hits theatres March 8, 2019.