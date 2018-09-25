Celebs React To Bill Cosby's Sentencing
A Pennsylvania judge handed down the sentence after calling the 81-year-old comedian a "sexually violent predator," ordering him to serve "no less than three years and no more than 10 years," as well as pay a fine and court costs.
Almost as soon as the sentence was read, Cosby's lawyers moved to have a motion for bail pending appeal, which was denied. The actor must serve at least three years in state prison before he can hope to petition for some form of supervised release, according to Deadline.
After the sentencing, Cosby's publicist said in a lengthy statement read off his cell phone that the trial was "the most racist and sexist" in history and claimed both Cosby and Brett Kavanaugh are victims of a "sex war" in Washington, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
He quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, with celebrities weighing in on the sentence:
A Beautiful Image https://t.co/E5iRWVrxmA— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 25, 2018
I TOLD YOU I HADN’T FORGOTTEN ABOUT YOU MOTHERF***ER!!!! https://t.co/Jj43NIXGOY— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) September 25, 2018
Today a PA court deemed #BillCosby a Violent Sexual Predator b4 sentencing him. For decades people maligned &decried his accusers as LIARS. It took 60+ accusers 2 finally bring his survivors justice &vindication. Have we learned nothing? #IBelieveDrFord #IBelieveDeborahRamirez— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 25, 2018
Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3-10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting many women over the course of many years.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 25, 2018
His survivors have been sentenced to a lifetime of brutal memories and trauma for daring to exist in the first place.
Super fair I guess
#Cosby gets 3-10 years for sexual assault. #Trump admits on tape to sexual assault against women & he becomes president. #Kavanaugh has been accused & yet he’s up for #SupremeCourtJudge. If we’re gonna convict sexual predators to the pen, shouldn’t we convict them all? #TeamDl— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 25, 2018
By most/all accounts #BillCosby was a sexual predator who left a trail of human misery&despair-Sentenced to 3-10 in state pen, he had it coming. Still-as an attorney-I predict his conviction will be overturned. Judge went way over the line in allowing unrelated victim testimony.— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 25, 2018
If you told me in the Eighties that #BillCosby was going to prison as a predator and Donald Trump would be addressing the United Nations, I would have dropped my Men At Work CDs and spit up my can of Tab.— David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) September 25, 2018
Sure, I mourn the idea of Cosby — as in the TV show that made me want to attend a black college and heightened the importance of a black family. But my mom is a rape survivor and I survived a rape attempt as a preteen. I have negative fucks about what happens to Cosby.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 25, 2018