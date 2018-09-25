The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Celebs React To Bill Cosby's Sentencing

Photo credit : Carrie Devorah / WENN / Cover Images
Celebs React To Bill Cosby's Sentencing
September 25, 2018
Comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to prison for 3 to 10 years following his conviction for the 2004 rape of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, and the internet was quick to react.

A Pennsylvania judge handed down the sentence after calling the 81-year-old comedian a "sexually violent predator," ordering him to serve "no less than three years and no more than 10 years," as well as pay a fine and court costs.

Almost as soon as the sentence was read, Cosby's lawyers moved to have a motion for bail pending appeal, which was denied. The actor must serve at least three years in state prison before he can hope to petition for some form of supervised release, according to Deadline.  

After the sentencing, Cosby's publicist said in a lengthy statement read off his cell phone that the trial was "the most racist and sexist" in history and claimed both Cosby and Brett Kavanaugh are victims of a "sex war" in Washington, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

He quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, with celebrities weighing in on the sentence:
 

