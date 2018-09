Hear Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sing "Shallow" From A Star Is Born

me: only deep and meaningful lyrics get to me



Gaga in #Shallow: aaAAAaAHHHHH AHHHHHHA AHHHHHhhh AAAAHHHHAAA



me: pic.twitter.com/Ek7fiVx8le — dilan (@ObserverOfGaga) September 27, 2018

The #Shallow video and song made me cry! The lyrics, the look, @ladygaga's character's vulnerability. I wasn't expecting to be so moved!! https://t.co/qOrqYdv3ai — John Thrasher (@jthrasher) September 27, 2018

And the Oscar for best song goes to... #Shallow pic.twitter.com/Qza49R0uN1 — Sasha Perl-Raver (@sashaperlraver) September 27, 2018

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WE FALL FROM THE SHALLOW NOW #Shallow pic.twitter.com/9iDJ1OXw04 — rafael (@bwdromance) September 27, 2018

#Shallow sounds so good and beautiful im sobbing like a baby pic.twitter.com/qoNnVL4WYw — JengKay Lady Gaga (@OngJengKay) September 27, 2018

You know that part in the A Star Is Born trailer , where Lady Gaga reluctantly steps up to the microphone and then instantly raises the hairs on the back of your neck by wailing "aaa ahh ahh ahh ahh, ahhhh ahhhh, ahh ahh ahh ahh haaaaaaa"? Now you can have that feeling whenever you want by playing the full song on repeat!Gaga's duet with costar Bradley Cooper, which is called "Shallow," just debuted on Apple's Beats 1 radio:The internet's reaction about the song, which was written by Gaga with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson, was swift and glowing. Check out what people are saying about it below. A Star Is Born hits theatres Oct. 4.