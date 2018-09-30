Kanye West Gives Pro-Trump Rant on SNL

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018

Chris Rock’s Instagram story captured Kanye West going on a rant about Trump after “SNL” last night. Cheering and boos can be heard from the audience. pic.twitter.com/aXmG9JirrM — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 30, 2018

Tragic that not only that someone with the platform of Kanye West does not understand the basics of US racial and political history but that he maintained this ignorance despite his mother being a professor of African American studies. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) September 30, 2018

#SaturdayNightLive chickened out & cut @kanyewest’s Pro #Trump monologue. Only one angle is permitted in big comedy or mainstream political discourse. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 30, 2018

Kanye West belongs in a mental institution. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) September 30, 2018

#KanyeWest is doing him...being who he is and that's absolutely wonderful. But I chose NOT to reward someone (by purchasing his music or clothing or supporting his "art") who I believe is embracing and spewing ideology that is harmful to my community. He is free. So are we. — Karen Hunter (@karenhunter) September 30, 2018

I’m watching Kanye on SNL and is it possible I inhaled some LSD pic.twitter.com/bN30Ps6nai — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) September 30, 2018

Adam leaves at 1:43 with the other cast members on the stage. https://t.co/qEulpWxWoN — (@sadboykylo) September 30, 2018

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment



We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

I’m consciously choosing to tweet about plant-based burgers and not current statements about the 13th Amendment from a certain MAGA follower. Respectfully, please don’t @ me. I can’t do nothing for him. pic.twitter.com/NX2Vphaz9m — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 30, 2018

I howled....and cried inside a lil. https://t.co/kX6ztIQLjT — now known as “?ue” (@questlove) October 1, 2018

If you're upset abt Kanye's actions:



Block him on social media

Remove his music from your playlists

Refuse to watch when he tries to explain himself on TMZ

Stop buying his music & shoes.

Disengage from him completely.



Leave him to the MAGA audience that he keeps courting — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) October 2, 2018

No they didn't. They gave him a third song at the end of the show, then he began mansplaing. And we’re not terrified of your ideas. We are sick of them. You know whose is terrified of “other” ideas? The old white men clinging to power. https://t.co/prl5BoKw5J — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) September 30, 2018

Sporting a Make America Great Again hat, Saturday Night Live musical guest Kanye West took over the show's traditional outro to perform his third and final song of the night -- and capped it off with a pro-Trump rant that didn't make it to air.The segment was cut from broadcast, but several audience members (including Chris Rock) recorded West's speech and posted it on social media. His words were met with scattered applause and a number of boos."There's so many times I talked to a white person about this and they're like, 'How can you like Trump, he's racist?' Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago," said West (who announced earlier this week that he now wants to be referred to only as Ye)."You've got a situation where you need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe...It's easy to make it seem like it's so, so, so one-sided," he added.The speech came at the end of his performance of "Ghost Town" with Kid Cudi and 070 Shake. When the song ended, he invited the SNL cast and host Adam Driver to return to the stage, where they awkwardly stood while he ranted, saying "They bullied me backstage. They said 'don't go out there with that hat on.'"He then ignited further controversy the next day by tweeting that the U.S. should "abolish the 13th amendment." He later clarified: "The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals."Twitter was quick to comment on West's impromptu speech, which followed a confusing performance earlier in the show that had West and Lil Pump performing "I Love It" while dressed as bottles of water.