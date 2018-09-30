The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
Kanye West Gives Pro-Trump Rant on SNL

Kanye West Gives Pro-Trump Rant on SNL
September 30, 2018 - 13:01 PM TV
Sporting a Make America Great Again hat, Saturday Night Live musical guest Kanye West took over the show's traditional outro to perform his third and final song of the night -- and capped it off with a pro-Trump rant that didn't make it to air.

The segment was cut from broadcast, but several audience members (including Chris Rock) recorded West's speech and posted it on social media. His words were met with scattered applause and a number of boos.

"There's so many times I talked to a white person about this and they're like, 'How can you like Trump, he's racist?' Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago," said West (who announced earlier this week that he now wants to be referred to only as Ye).

"You've got a situation where you need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe...It's easy to make it seem like it's so, so, so one-sided," he added.

The speech came at the end of his performance of "Ghost Town" with Kid Cudi and 070 Shake. When the song ended, he invited the SNL cast and host Adam Driver to return to the stage, where they awkwardly stood while he ranted, saying "They bullied me backstage. They said 'don't go out there with that hat on.'" 

He then ignited further controversy the next day by tweeting that the U.S. should "abolish the 13th amendment."  He later clarified: "The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals."
 

Twitter was quick to comment on West's impromptu speech, which followed a confusing performance earlier in the show that had West and Lil Pump performing "I Love It" while dressed as bottles of water.
 




 
 

