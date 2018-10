Kim Kardiashian Posts Skimpy Bikini Selfie

The skimpy snap seemed to please her legion of followers, getting 1 million likes in less than an hour.Earlier in the week, Kardashian appeared on model Ashley Graham's podcast , where she apologized for seeming to take a comment about looking anorexic like it was a compliment. "My intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone. Because an eating disorder is...I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years — close people. So I’ve like, been through…I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better."