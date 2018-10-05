The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Kim Kardiashian Posts Skimpy Bikini Selfie

Kim Kardiashian Posts Skimpy Bikini Selfie
October 5, 2018 - 18:06 PM Celebrity
Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The mother of three posed in a barely-there Chanel bikini for her 118 million followers, which quickly got people talking on social media. 

On Monday, she posted slightly demure photo of her in the bathing suit with the caption "Monday mood." But she spiced it up with a followup post on Friday, captioning it "Chanel vintage, lets please be specific."


 
The skimpy snap seemed to please her legion of followers, getting 1 million likes in less than an hour. 

Earlier in the week, Kardashian appeared on model Ashley Graham's podcast, where she apologized for seeming to take a comment about looking anorexic like it was a compliment. "My intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone. Because an eating disorder is...I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years — close people. So I’ve like, been through…I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better."

 

Tags:

More Celebrity

Celebs React To Bill Cosby's Sentencing
Nicki Minaj Calls Fight with Cardi B "Mortifying"
The Kardashian Sisters Star In New Calvin Klein Campaign