Kim Kardiashian Posts Skimpy Bikini Selfie
Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The mother of three posed in a barely-there Chanel bikini for her 118 million followers, which quickly got people talking on social media.
On Monday, she posted slightly demure photo of her in the bathing suit with the caption "Monday mood." But she spiced it up with a followup post on Friday, captioning it "Chanel vintage, lets please be specific."
The skimpy snap seemed to please her legion of followers, getting 1 million likes in less than an hour.
Earlier in the week, Kardashian appeared on model Ashley Graham's podcast, where she apologized for seeming to take a comment about looking anorexic like it was a compliment. "My intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone. Because an eating disorder is...I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years — close people. So I’ve like, been through…I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better."
