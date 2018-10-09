American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

The hottest stars in music shone bright at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night. Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross (who wore a variety of outfits all made by black designers), the show featured performances from Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, 21 Pilots, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and more.



Among the night's biggest winners were Taylor Swift for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist and Tour of the Year; Camila Cabello for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year; and Post Malone for Favorite Male Artist. Check out the hottest red carpet looks!