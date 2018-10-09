The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Photo credit : Brian To/WENN.com/Cover Images
American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet
October 9, 2018 - 21:09 PM Music
The hottest stars in music shone bright at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday night. Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross (who wore a variety of outfits all made by black designers), the show featured performances from Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, 21 Pilots, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Among the night's biggest winners were Taylor Swift for Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist and Tour of the Year; Camila Cabello for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year; and Post Malone for Favorite Male Artist. Check out the hottest red carpet looks!

More Music

Hear Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sing "Shallow" From A Star Is Born
Nicki Minaj Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction: “[They] Saw My Nipples at Least 50 Times Tonight”
Photos: The 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs