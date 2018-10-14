Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Split
Ariana Grande is probably regretting naming a song after Pete Davidson on her new album right about now. The couple's whirlwind romance is reportedly over.
TMZ first broke the story on Sunday night, with sources telling the site that the couple made the decision over the weekend despite still caring for each other greatly.
People later confirmed the split, with a source telling the magazine "It was way too much, too soon."
The singer, 25, and SNL comedian, 24, raised eyebrows with the pace of their relationship. Just weeks after they began dating in the spring, Davidson popped the question with a $90k engagement ring.
Grande has had a rough go of it lately. Last year a terrorist attack at her concert in England left 22 dead and injured more than 500. Just a few weeks ago, her former boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose.
Grande and Davidson's reps have yet to comment on the reported split.
