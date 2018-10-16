Barry and Oliver Switch Places In Arrowverse Crossover Poster
The three-night crossover special begins Dec 9 and will span across Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (but not Legends of Tomorrow). The theme of this year's event is "Elseworlds" -- a nod to a DC comics imprint which often served up multiverse shenanigans. The poster and its "destiny will be rewritten" tagline has us wondering if we'll be visiting another Earth in which our familiar heroes have totally different upbringings and identities? (Anything's got to be better than last year's Nazis.)
The crossover will introduce Batwoman (played by Ruby Rose) to the Arrowverse, and will also feature Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Lois Lane), villain John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (Mar Novu), and Mrs. Freeze (Cassandra Jean Amell).
Arrow star Amell tweeted the new poster, and the internet was quick to react with theories.
My name is Barry Allen and I am the fastest man alive. pic.twitter.com/TibqsR7mT8— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 16, 2018
For those confused...— DigiRanma (@DigiRanma) October 16, 2018
"In #Elseworlds, heroes are taken from their usual settings and put into strange times and places. Some that have existed, some that might have existed, others that can't, couldn't, or shouldn't exist. https://t.co/SaIF4LBMO2
Very interesting indeed, I would say were on another Earth for sure, just hope we get to see a little of the all of the Earth-1 and Earth-38 heroes together in one of these episodes #DCTV #elseworlds #TheFlash #Arrow https://t.co/0pbYglysDj— Let's Talk DCTV (@Lets_Talk_DCTV) October 16, 2018
— Oh Frack! (@OlicityDreams) October 16, 2018
Looks like the xover is gonna be a comedy. Cause I cant possibly take Barry as GA seriously. Or Oliver as Barry. #Elseworlds
When a 2014 Flarrow meme becomes real...#Elseworlds pic.twitter.com/NwwTYwZea2— stardust (@reyeverdeen) October 16, 2018
IMAGINE IF ALEX IS SUPERGIRL AND KARA ISN'T!!!!! I'M FRAKING OUT. #Elseworlds— Jillian #SaveShadowhunters (@jillian_burkitt) October 16, 2018
There is so much going on in this crossover! Batwoman, Black Suit Superman, Costume Swapping, Trigger Twins! What about if each episode of the crossover is a different #Elseworlds story? Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/OtAUvW49A5— Declan (DCTV TALK) McKinney (@DeclanMckinney) October 16, 2018
My mind is confused! My body and heart are excited! #Elseworlds #TheFlash #Arrow https://t.co/YMVan9oWDc— aka cleverslut on Insta (@sarahtoussaint0) October 16, 2018
Something in which they wake up in a different universe every time.— Fallin All in You (@Arrow_In_Flames) October 16, 2018
I’ll be sharing my theory as it develops in my mind #Elseworlds #Arrow #crossover2018 @SchwartzApprovd am I close?
So who will be The Black Canary in #Elseworlds: @EmilyBett or @candicepatton?— Valie (@V4L13) October 16, 2018
And Supergirl? @chy_leigh or @dpanabaker?@MelissaBenoist? as Felicity Smoak or as Killer Frost?
Endless possibilities ...