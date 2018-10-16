The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Barry and Oliver Switch Places In Arrowverse Crossover Poster

Photo credit : The CW
Barry and Oliver Switch Places In Arrowverse Crossover Poster
October 16, 2018 - 16:04 PM TV
What exactly is happening in this year's Arrowverse crossover? Though the three-show extravaganza doesn't air on The CW until December, a few clues are starting to trickle in -- including a bananas poster that sees Arrow's Oliver (Stephen Amell) and The Flash's Barry (Grant Gustin) switching places.

The three-night crossover special begins Dec 9 and will span across Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (but not Legends of Tomorrow). The theme of this year's event is "Elseworlds" -- a nod to a DC comics imprint which often served up multiverse shenanigans. The poster and its "destiny will be rewritten" tagline has us wondering if we'll be visiting another Earth in which our familiar heroes have totally different upbringings and identities? (Anything's got to be better than last year's Nazis.)

The crossover will introduce Batwoman (played by Ruby Rose) to the Arrowverse, and will also feature Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Lois Lane), villain John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (Mar Novu), and Mrs. Freeze (Cassandra Jean Amell). 

Arrow star Amell tweeted the new poster, and the internet was quick to react with theories. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Tags:

More TV

Kanye West Gives Pro-Trump Rant on SNL
Emmy Awards 2018: The Best Looks From the Red Carpet
Fall TV Preview: When Do Your Favourite TV Shows Return?