Barry and Oliver Switch Places In Arrowverse Crossover Poster

What exactly is happening in this year's Arrowverse crossover? Though the three-show extravaganza doesn't air on The CW until December, a few clues are starting to trickle in -- including a bananas poster that sees Arrow's Oliver (Stephen Amell) and The Flash's Barry (Grant Gustin) switching places.The three-night crossover special begins Dec 9 and will span across Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (but not Legends of Tomorrow). The theme of this year's event is "Elseworlds" -- a nod to a DC comics imprint which often served up multiverse shenanigans. The poster and its "destiny will be rewritten" tagline has us wondering if we'll be visiting another Earth in which our familiar heroes have totally different upbringings and identities? (Anything's got to be better than last year's Nazis .)The crossover will introduce Batwoman (played by Ruby Rose) to the Arrowverse, and will also feature Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Lois Lane), villain John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), The Monitor (Mar Novu), and Mrs. Freeze (Cassandra Jean Amell).Arrow star Amell tweeted the new poster, and the internet was quick to react with theories.