The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017 RBMA Radio's Headphone Highlights with Kara-Lis Coverdale playlist Montreal's IleSoniq festival is going to kick major ass this year and this… Red Bull Music Academy x LUNICE Playlist feat. The XX, Azealia Banks, Madonna… 2016 Grammy Award Nominees Playlist
+ Playlists

Dose is on

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright © Oboxmedia
Owned and operated by Oboxmedia
Terms of Use
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Cardi B Is All About Getting "Money" on New Song

Photo credit : Brian To/WENN.com
Cardi B Is All About Getting
October 23, 2018 - 17:05 PM Music
Cardi B is a new mom now, and with new motherhood comes new priorities: mainly, making money.

The rapper took a break from feuding with Nicki Minaj to release her new single, "Money," and as the title suggests, it's all about getting paid.

"I got a baby, I need some money / I need cheese for my egg," she raps before heading into the chorus: "I was born to flex / Diamonds on my neck / I like boarding jets, I like morning sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks."

The song marks her first solo material since she released her album Invasion of Privacy in April. 
 

Cardi is also featured this week in W magazine, where she revealed her obsession with watching ASMR videos on YouTube. She even tries her hand at making one, whipsering about her chart-topping song "Bodak Yellow" and her baby daugter Kulture:
 






 

More Music

American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Hear Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Sing "Shallow" From A Star Is Born
Nicki Minaj Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction: “[They] Saw My Nipples at Least 50 Times Tonight”