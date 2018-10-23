Cardi B Is All About Getting "Money" on New Song
Cardi B is a new mom now, and with new motherhood comes new priorities: mainly, making money.
The rapper took a break from feuding with Nicki Minaj to release her new single, "Money," and as the title suggests, it's all about getting paid.
"I got a baby, I need some money / I need cheese for my egg," she raps before heading into the chorus: "I was born to flex / Diamonds on my neck / I like boarding jets, I like morning sex / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks."
The song marks her first solo material since she released her album Invasion of Privacy in April.
Cardi is also featured this week in W magazine, where she revealed her obsession with watching ASMR videos on YouTube. She even tries her hand at making one, whipsering about her chart-topping song "Bodak Yellow" and her baby daugter Kulture:
Award-winning artist and noted #ASMR enthusiast @IamCardiB whipsers about her chart-topping song 'Bodak Yellow' and motherhood while stroking a shag rug. Watch the full oddly satisfying video here: https://t.co/t2HeC1CigP— W magazine (@wmag) October 22, 2018
Captured on a #Pixel3. pic.twitter.com/kmhTIQP7Ii