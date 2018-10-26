Timeless Announces Two-Hour Movie
It's time to save Rufus! Timeless may have been tragically cancelled by NBC earlier this year, but the time-jumping TV drama is giving fans some much-needed closure in the form of a two-hour movie.
NBC just announced that the movie, which will serve as the show's series finale, will air on Thursday, Dec. 20 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.
The entire cast (including Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Claudia Doumit and Sakina Jaffrey) have signed on to appear.
In a press release, the show's creators promised "fans an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. Spread across three centuries and two continents, the finale will test Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they try to #SaveRufus, preserve history and put a stop to Rittenhouse once and for all."
The last we saw in the season finale that aired in May, our favourite characters were shocked when future version of Lucy and Wyatt arrived in the present-day bunker with a plan to bring Rufus back from the dead. We can't wait to see if they succeed -- not to mention whether or not Lucy ends up with Wyatt or Flynn!
December 20, 2018. 8pm eastern.— Sony (@Sony) October 26, 2018
You guys wanna get Rufus back or what?#Timeless #Clockblockers pic.twitter.com/NhYq9ypUGn
Get the Lifeboat ready and grab your stash of #Chocodiles! We're going to December 20th 8/7c on NBC! #Timeless pic.twitter.com/6CDQrQfy0V— Timeless (@NBCTimeless) October 26, 2018
Yes we do! #Timeless https://t.co/VboD1RYdk6— Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) October 26, 2018
We got an air date! #TimelessMovie https://t.co/qbZ9iMxkZL— Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) October 26, 2018