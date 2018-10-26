The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
1. Post Malone - White Iverson
2. Post Malone - Congratulations ft. Quavo
3. KAYTRANADA - GLOWED UP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
4. KAYTRANADA - AT ALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
5. Tinie Tempah - Holy Moly (Official Video)
6. Tinie Tempah - Girls Like ft. Zara Larsson…
7. Tasha the Amazon - Prayer - Official Music…
8. Tasha the Amazon - Picasso Leaning - Official…
9. Bleachers - I Wanna Get Better
10. Bleachers - Don't Take The Money
11. Passion Pit - Take a Walk
12. Passion Pit - Carried Away
13. The Franklin Electric - "This Is How I Let…
14. The Franklin Electric "I Know The Feeling"
The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017

Timeless Announces Two-Hour Movie

Photo credit : NBC
Timeless Announces Two-Hour Movie
October 26, 2018 - 14:02 PM TV
It's time to save Rufus! Timeless may have been tragically cancelled by NBC earlier this year, but the time-jumping TV drama is giving fans some much-needed closure in the form of a two-hour movie.

NBC just announced that the movie, which will serve as the show's series finale, will air on Thursday, Dec. 20 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.  

The entire cast (including Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Claudia Doumit and Sakina Jaffrey) have signed on to appear.

In a press release, the show's creators promised "fans an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. Spread across three centuries and two continents, the finale will test Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they try to #SaveRufus, preserve history and put a stop to Rittenhouse once and for all."

The last we saw in the season finale that aired in May, our favourite characters were shocked when future version of Lucy and Wyatt arrived in the present-day bunker with a plan to bring Rufus back from the dead.  We can't wait to see if they succeed -- not to mention whether or not Lucy ends up with Wyatt or Flynn!
 


 

