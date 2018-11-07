Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to First Wives Club

The 7 artists you don't want to miss at NXNE 2017
November 7, 2018 - 12:12 PM Music
Ariana Grande's latest performance was inspired by an unlikely source -- a 1996 movie starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton.

Performing her ode to exes "thank u, next" on The Ellen Show on Wednesday, Grande paid tribute to First Wives Club, which she once called "the greatest movie ever."

Flanked by two backup dancers in white suits, the singer recreated the movie's iconic "You Don't Own Me" scene.
 

The singer has previously expressed her love for the film on Twitter:
 

You can watch the charming full performance (which involved Grande almost tripping while climbing down from a chair) below, and compare it to the original film scene below.
  
 

