Ariana Grande Pays Tribute to First Wives Club
Ariana Grande's latest performance was inspired by an unlikely source -- a 1996 movie starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton.
Performing her ode to exes "thank u, next" on The Ellen Show on Wednesday, Grande paid tribute to First Wives Club, which she once called "the greatest movie ever."
Flanked by two backup dancers in white suits, the singer recreated the movie's iconic "You Don't Own Me" scene.
The singer has previously expressed her love for the film on Twitter:
You can watch the charming full performance (which involved Grande almost tripping while climbing down from a chair) below, and compare it to the original film scene below.
.@ArianaGrande is performing exclusively tomorrow. thank u, ariana. thank u, next. pic.twitter.com/A9XLmK0jq7— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2018
I’ve been wanting to do this for a while. @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/BZvEDVEe8Z— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2018
first wives club is the greatest movie ever— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 15, 2014
and I will still quote first wives club every single day of my life lmao— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2014
